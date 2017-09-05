Kid-Friendly Cheeseburger Recipes
10 Kid-Friendly Upgrades to Your Ordinary Cheeseburger
10 Kid-Friendly Upgrades to Your Ordinary Cheeseburger
There are few foods as universally loved by kids as cheeseburgers. But you don't have to bust out the grill to enjoy them all year round — just broil, panfry, or even bake them for a quick and easy dinner. We've rounded up some tasty variations on the classic ooey-gooey patties that cook up in a snap, making cheeseburgers a great weeknight meal. Click through for some of our favorite takes on the classic burger!
