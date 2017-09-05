 Skip Nav
10 Kid-Friendly Upgrades to Your Ordinary Cheeseburger

There are few foods as universally loved by kids as cheeseburgers. But you don't have to bust out the grill to enjoy them all year round — just broil, panfry, or even bake them for a quick and easy dinner. We've rounded up some tasty variations on the classic ooey-gooey patties that cook up in a snap, making cheeseburgers a great weeknight meal. Click through for some of our favorite takes on the classic burger!

Cheeseburger Pizza Pie
The Iowa Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger Braid
BBQ Chicken Burgers
Stuffed Hatch Chili Burgers
Vegan Spicy Black Bean Burgers
One Pot Cheeseburger Casserole
Cheeseburger Stuffed Shells
Fresh Herb-Filled Turkey Burger
Cheeseburger Tater Tot Casserole
Cheeseburger Pasta
Cheeseburger Gnocchi
