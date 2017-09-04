250 Easy, Fun Ways to Get Crafty With Your Kids!

POPSUGAR has joined Thrive Global in celebration of Screen-Free Week, May 1-7, 2017. Check out our Digital Detox Challenge and inspiration for offline activities like this post.

If arts and crafts time in your home simply means setting out some crayons and paper, we're about to shake things up for you. There are plenty of ways to hone your child's talents that don't require mom and dad to be professional artists. Gathering everything from washi tape and egg crates to cardboard boxes and glitter, we've rounded up more than 200 crafts guaranteed to keep your little artist very happy.