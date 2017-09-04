 Skip Nav
13 Things Young Moms Are Tired of Hearing
250 Easy, Fun Ways to Get Crafty With Your Kids!

POPSUGAR has joined Thrive Global in celebration of Screen-Free Week, May 1-7, 2017. Check out our Digital Detox Challenge and inspiration for offline activities like this post.

If arts and crafts time in your home simply means setting out some crayons and paper, we're about to shake things up for you. There are plenty of ways to hone your child's talents that don't require mom and dad to be professional artists. Gathering everything from washi tape and egg crates to cardboard boxes and glitter, we've rounded up more than 200 crafts guaranteed to keep your little artist very happy.

Melted Crayon Art
Cloud Mobile
Hama Bead Portrait
Giant Poppy Plants
Cardboard Box Playhouses
Number Crayons
Papier-Maché Monogram
Basic Play Dough
Photo Jars
Watercolor Flowers
Cardboard Picture Frames
Popsicle Stick Harmonica
Crayon Bowl
Beautiful Nursery Branch
All-Natural Play Dough
Crepe Paper Flowers
Potato-Print Pillow Shams
Cardboard Box Pirate Ship
Crayon Luminary
Floating Wall Clock
Poppy Painting
Cardboard Box Town
Lego Storage Jars
Cardboard Box Guitar
Easter Egg Teacups
Felted Hanging Storage Bag
Under-the-Sea Sensory Play
Tissue Paper Flowers
Cardboard Lemonade Stand
Popsicle Stick Puzzle
Play Binoculars
Kid CraftsFood And ActivitiesKids CraftsDIY
