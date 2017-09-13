 Skip Nav
Here's What I Regret From My First Year of Motherhood
You're Going to Lose It When You See These Adorable Pottery Barn Kids Costumes
50 Baby Names Inspired by the World's Royal Families
Spooktacular Eats: 11 Fun Halloween Dinner Ideas

Make Halloween even more exciting with a quick and easy dinner to enjoy before heading out for a night of trick-or-treating fun. Whether heading to a party or hitting the neighborhood with the kids, these recipes are tasty for children of all ages and have a bit of a Halloween edge.

From spooky snacks to full-on meals, these 11 Halloween dinner recipes are ready to fill you up before a night of spook-tacular adventures.

Mummy Hot Dogs
Eyeball Meatballs
Mashed Potato Ghosts
Barfing Pumpkin With Crab Dip
Open-Faced Mummy Sandwich
Mummy Meatballs
Roasted Carrot and Spiralized Noodles Mummy
Yummy Mummy Pizzas
Jack-o'-Lantern Cheeseburgers
Jack-o-Lantern Pizza
Stuffed Pizza Skulls
