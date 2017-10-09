Kid-Friendly Muffin Tin Recipes
26 Mini Snacks to Make in Muffin Tins
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
26 Mini Snacks to Make in Muffin Tins
Move over cupcakes and muffins — the versatile muffin tin has some new finger foods to bake. From pepperoni pizza puffs to chicken cordon bleu wonton poppers, these cute, bite-size dishes are a hit with kids and grown-ups alike.
0previous images
-5more images
This is a great roundup - thanks for the inspiration! Another bonus of the muffin tins is that they can do double duty as frugal toddler plates too. More on that, and a link to this great recipe roundup, here: http://hintmama.com/2014/03/24...