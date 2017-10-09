 Skip Nav
26 Mini Snacks to Make in Muffin Tins

Move over cupcakes and muffins — the versatile muffin tin has some new finger foods to bake. From pepperoni pizza puffs to chicken cordon bleu wonton poppers, these cute, bite-size dishes are a hit with kids and grown-ups alike.

Macaroni and Cheese Cupcakes
PB&J Oatmeal Cups
Muffin-Tin Tacos
French Toast Cups With Sausage and Apples
Broccoli Cheddar Biscuit Muffins
Summer Zucchini Bites
French Toasties With Blueberry Compote
Pepperoni Pizza Puffs
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wonton Bites
Mini Maple Pancake Muffins
Bacon and Eggs
Jalapeño Cheddar Chicken Wonton Cups
Eggs Nestled in Bacon
Bacon Nest Salads
Tuna Mornay Muffin
Hash Brown Egg Cups
Quinoa Pizza Bites
Turkey Potpies
Lasagna Cupcakes
Cinnamon Roll Muffins
Mini Corn Dog Muffins
Egg and Sausage Cups
Tortilla Cups With Yogurt and Fresh Fruit
Mini Deep Dish Pizzas
Meatloaf Muffins
Barbecue Biscuits
Jennifer-SaranowSchultz1388785098 Jennifer-SaranowSchultz1388785098 3 years

This is a great roundup - thanks for the inspiration! Another bonus of the muffin tins is that they can do double duty as frugal toddler plates too. More on that, and a link to this great recipe roundup, here: http://hintmama.com/2014/03/24...

yvonnesimon4947 yvonnesimon4947 4 years
whats the recipes to these muffins
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds