 Skip Nav
Parenting
3-Year-Olds Are Kinda the Worst and Here's Why
Personal Essay
I'll Pack Whatever I Want in my Kids' Lunches, Thanks
Shopping Guide
Check Out What These Shoppers Have to Say About Their Favorite Baby Cribs
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 Halloween Decorations Even the Most Design-Conscious Mom Will Love

Halloween decorations can definitely lean toward cheesy (hello, smiling pumpkins and cartoon witches). But even if the holiday is all about the kids — with parties, costumes, and trick-or-treating all focused on making their Halloween experience as spook-tacular as possible — when it comes to decor, moms can find items that will help their little ones get excited for everything Oct. 31 has to offer, while not offending our own interior design sensibilities.

From modern representations of bats, spiders, and ghosts to perennially cool skeletons, the following 16 Halloween decorations prove that spooky can be chic.

Related
24 Halloween Movies For Kids Based on Their Age

3D Bat Art
Floral Skull Tumblers
Halloween Decals
Halloween Embroidery Hoops
Black Illuminated Pumpkins
Ghost Napkins
Faux Neon Bat
Gold Skull Wine Glasses
Halloween Glitter Tattoos
Spirit Board Mat
Hanging Skeletons
Skull Tablecloth
Printable Welcome Sign
Silver Spiderweb Garland
Black Branch Wreath
Gilded Cement Pumpkin
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Family FunHalloween PartiesHalloween For KidsFood And ActivitiesFamily HomeMom ShoppingHalloween
Join The Conversation
Halloween
Spooktacular Eats: 11 Fun Halloween Dinner Ideas
by Sarah Lipoff
Fall Bucket List For Kids
Family Life
by Alessia Santoro
Halloween Cake Pops
Food and Activities
Boo Bites! 20 Spook-tacular Halloween Cake Pops
by Katharine Stahl
Cutest Halloween Cookies
Food and Activities
21 Boo-tiful Halloween Cookies
by Katharine Stahl
Halloween "Gin and Juice" Parody
Viral Videos
Frozen. Halloween. Snoop Dogg. This "Gin and Juice" Parody Has It All!
by Leah Rocketto
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds