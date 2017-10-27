This Kid's Talent Show Act Seems Tame — Until He REALLY Starts Playing

You're about to be really mad at yourself for not taking those childhood piano lessons seriously. A viral video (originally posted in 2006) has recently surfaced, and it's nothing short of spectacular. It's a segment from a high school talent show — complete with Spider-Man as the MC. A kid comes out to play the piano and starts with "Chopsticks," that song that everyone learns to play when they're eight. The audience laughs . . . then this guy lets loose. Even if you're not into classical music, just wait until you get to his take on Franz Liszt's "Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2."