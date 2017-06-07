Parents Be Warned: The Latest Social Media Challenge Is Burning Kids' Skin

A mom in the UK is sharing photos of her daughter's arm filled with circular welts after discovering that the latest "internet craze" is to spray deodorant on your skin "until it burns." Sara Pears Stanley posted two images of her daughter Kaitlyn's arms in order to alert other parents to the challenge. "Apparently the new craze up Bodmin College is the 'deodorant challenge,'" she wrote. "Just want you all to be aware."

Stanley's post was then shared to the high school's Facebook community group, Bodmin Voice, by another mother. "Please please be aware! There's a new 'craze' going around where [kids] spray deodorant onto their body and continue it until it burns their skin!" wrote Sarah J Cullis. "Please warn your children not to do it as it will cause so much pain and more than likely [they'll] end up in hospital! Please share to warn others."

This craze comes just months after the viral "salt and ice" challenge, which was giving children severe burns, landing them in the emergency room.