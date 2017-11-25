 Skip Nav
This Wince-Inducing Ad of Kids Being F*cking Insane Will Inspire You to Stockpile Milk
Kids Getting Hurt in Milk Commercial

This Wince-Inducing Ad of Kids Being F*cking Insane Will Inspire You to Stockpile Milk

It's a foreign commercial, but oooooooh-boy is the concept a universal one: kids are f*cking crazy.

In 60 unbearable seconds, Norway's main dairy co-op, Tine, shows the importance of strong bones by filming a montage of epic pillow fights, splits-gone-wrong, and death-defying jumps – one of which involves a really lovely, once-intact coffee table. Although we can all pray our kids never re-create any of these wince-inducing stunts, we're probably better off just stockpiling calcium-fortified milk.
