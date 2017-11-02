 Skip Nav
Grab These Popular Children's Gifts From Walmart Before They Sell Out

As one of the leading retail giants of American consumerism, Walmart has over 11,000 stores across the US. As if that wasn't enough, its toy department is known for its extensive collection of all things that kids love with books, dolls, action figures, and everything in between. To get just a taste, here are the best gifts offered at Walmart for any kid on your list.

VTech Magic Star Learning Table
$25
from walmart.com
Buy Now
PJ Masks 4-Piece Clothing Set
$16
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Sort & Discover Activity Cube
$17
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Stomp Rocket Stunt Planes Set
$30
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Take Along Tunes Toy
$8
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Bop It!
$14
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Transformers: The Last Knight
$20
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Learn & Zoom Motorbike
$30
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Game of Life
$13
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Simon Air game
$17
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Candy Land
$6
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Smart Wheels Airport Playset
$17
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Leapfrog Tablet
$90
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Let's Go Fishin' Game
$7
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Workshop and Tool Bench set
$51
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker
$30
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter series
$63
from walmart.com
Buy Now
ABC Learning Train Building Set
$20
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Ride-On Jeep With Remote Control
$260
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Frozen Blue Bike
$69
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Nerf Blaster
$78
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Leap Frog Step & Learn Push & Pull Scout
$13
from walmart.com
Buy Now
TMNT Keyboard
$31
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Gears of War Xbox One
$449
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Count 'n Play Cash Register
$15
from walmart.com
Buy Now
R2-D2
$50
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Like a Boss T-Shirt
$18
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Peppa Pig's House Play Set
$30
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Bootsie
$50
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Doc McStuffins Doctor Bag
$19
from walmart.com
Buy Now
The Wonderful Things You Will Be
$14
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Mr. Pencil's Scribble & Write
$17
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Foosball Table
$90
from walmart.com
Buy Now
coloring book
$12
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Renegades
$14
from walmart.com
Buy Now
third installment
$20
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Razor Hoverboard
$298
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Bloxels Game
$35
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Swing 'n Sounds Maui
$16
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Monster High Electrified Doll
$15
from walmart.com
Buy Now
swing set
$299
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Spider-Man Lego Set
$12
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Tumblin' Monkeys game
$15
from walmart.com
Buy Now
