50 Halloween Costumes For Kids You Can Buy at Walmart Right Flippin' Now

The Breastfeeding Lie: How Nursing Made Me Gain Weight
Look, let's get real: your kid is probably psyched out of his mind for Halloween. The candy, the haunted houses (if they're into that), and the costumes get everyone into the spooky spirit. There's just something about pumpkin picking and bobbing for apples that get kids amped up to celebrate. If you're already thinking about snagging their costumes, here are options you can get at Walmart.

Antman
Army Man
Astronaut
Avatar
Batman
Belle
Black Panther From Captain America
Captain America
Doc McStuffins
Doctors
Elena of Avalor
Princess Elsa
5 Nights at Freddy's Fox
Flash
Ghostbuster
Halo Prestige Master Chief
Harley Quinn
Harry Potter
Hermione Granger
Ironman
The Joker
Blue Mermaid
Mal from The Descendants
Mario
Mermaid Princess
Minnie Mouse
Little Monkey
Nemo
Ninja
Pink Power Ranger
PJ Mask
