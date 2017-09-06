 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
How Having a (Much) Younger Sibling Changed My Life
Babies
Uplifting Photo Shoot Taken Right After Hurricane Harvey Proves "Hope Floats"
Halloween
30 Insanely Creative Kid-Friendly No-Carve Pumpkins
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
19 Adorable Halloween Games That Kids Will Love at Any Age

You've got the candy, the costumes, and the spooky decor. Now it's time to plan the Halloween party games! From DIY activities featuring pumpkin-shaped balloons ready to pop, ghostly bowling pins ready to roll, and dangling doughnuts ready to eat to oh-so-easy print-and-play game options, we have 19 Halloween-themed games kids will love to play (some are so fun that the parents might want to get in on the action, too). Whether you're looking for some old-school inspiration that will take you back to your own childhood Halloween memories (hello, bobbing for apples!) to some new-school fun with STEM-inspired games, look no further to find Halloween fun for everyone!

Related
The 67 Best Noncandy Halloween Ideas to Give Trick-or-Treaters

Monster Toss
Pin the Spider on the Web
Mini Cat Pinata
Dangling Doughnuts
Halloween Villain Match Up
Halloween Bingo
Pumpkin Patch Stomp
Bobbing For Apples
Don't Say "Halloween" Game
Witch Pitch
Pumpkin Ring Toss
Printable Halloween Game Bundle
Pumpkin Run
Guess How Many Candy Corns
Poke-a-Pumpkin
Spooky Piñata
Skeleton Party Crackers
Halloween STEM Games
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween GamesHalloween PartiesHalloween For KidsKid PartiesParentingGamesHalloween
Join The Conversation
Halloween
30 Insanely Creative Kid-Friendly No-Carve Pumpkins
by Lauren Levy
Nutritious Snack Packs For Kids
CLIF Kid
Easy Grab-and-Go Kits to Keep Kids Well-Fueled in Any Situation
by Melissa Walker paid for by CLIF Kid®
The Difference Between Dia de los Muertos and Halloween
Halloween
Why You Might Want to Reconsider Dressing Up as a Día de los Muertos Skeleton This Halloween
by Joanna Renteria
Photo Shoot of Baby Who Survived Hurricane Harvey
Babies
by Murphy Moroney
Ways to Improve Kids' Self-Esteem
Tweens and Teens
9 Ways to Boost Your Child's Confidence
by Leah Rocketto
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds