4 Signs You're Burnt Out as a Mom
The 20 Most Stunning Birth Photos You've Ever Seen
5 Phrases That Will Make Your Kids Stop Crying and Begging
13 Notes From Kids Who Sold Their Parents Out Like It Was Nothing

Kids say a lot of funny things — usually unintentionally — but sometimes their "jokes" get a bit too real, especially for parents. As tiny humans with little to no filter, kids are pretty quick to sell a person out, and it doesn't matter if that person's name is Mom or Dad — it's every man for himself out here.

Read through to see how 13 kids totally sold their parents out like it was nothing.

This kid who honestly graded his mother's performance.
Evan, who gets that love means farting in front of each other.
Amanda, who loves her dad, but not as much as she loves Mom.
This kid whose mom is apparently working on her level of gassiness.
