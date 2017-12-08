Finally! These Awesome Booster Seats Will Make Your Kids WANT to Buckle Up

While grown-ups know the importance of buckling in for any car ride, it's tough to convince fussy toddlers that they should be excited about a booster seat's safety features. That's why child-safety-equipment brand KidsEmbrace has crafted a line of combination car seats designed to make kids want to strap in safely, thanks to cool cartoon character designs. Some of the seats even include built-in capes! With designs ranging from Disney princesses to comic book heroes, little ones will feel excited about every car ride . . . and help you protect them on the road.

The company's website lists some of the combination car seat's features:

Approved for forward-facing use for children between 22-65 pounds & 29-49 inches in height

Can be converted into a belt-positioning booster for kids between 30-100 pounds & 38-57 inches in height

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety "Best Bet Booster" title

Easy-to-install & use LATCH connectors and top tether

Machine-washable seat pads

2-position crotch belt to allow for growth

3-position adjustable headrest, one-hand harness adjusting system, comfortable contour, 2-position recline, two cup holders

One-Year Limited Warranty

Check out the different car seat options from KidsEmbrace; you'll find yourself wanting an adult-size version for yourself! You're never too old to want a cape, right?