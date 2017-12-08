 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Finally! These Awesome Booster Seats Will Make Your Kids WANT to Buckle Up
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Finally! These Awesome Booster Seats Will Make Your Kids WANT to Buckle Up

While grown-ups know the importance of buckling in for any car ride, it's tough to convince fussy toddlers that they should be excited about a booster seat's safety features. That's why child-safety-equipment brand KidsEmbrace has crafted a line of combination car seats designed to make kids want to strap in safely, thanks to cool cartoon character designs. Some of the seats even include built-in capes! With designs ranging from Disney princesses to comic book heroes, little ones will feel excited about every car ride . . . and help you protect them on the road.

The company's website lists some of the combination car seat's features:

  • Approved for forward-facing use for children between 22-65 pounds & 29-49 inches in height
  • Can be converted into a belt-positioning booster for kids between 30-100 pounds & 38-57 inches in height
  • Insurance Institute for Highway Safety "Best Bet Booster" title
  • Easy-to-install & use LATCH connectors and top tether
  • Machine-washable seat pads
  • 2-position crotch belt to allow for growth
  • 3-position adjustable headrest, one-hand harness adjusting system, comfortable contour, 2-position recline, two cup holders
  • One-Year Limited Warranty

Check out the different car seat options from KidsEmbrace; you'll find yourself wanting an adult-size version for yourself! You're never too old to want a cape, right?

Kohl's Booster Car Seats
KidsEmbrace Dora & Friends Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
$149.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Booster Car Seats
Kohl's Booster Car Seats
KidsEmbrace SpongeBob SquarePants Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
$149.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Booster Car Seats
Target Booster Car Seats
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace Friendship Combination Booster Car Seat – Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man
$149.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Booster Car Seats
Target Booster Car Seats
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace Combination Booster Car Seat - Disney Belle
$149.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Booster Car Seats
Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® Marvel® Hulk Combination Booster Car Seat in Green
$125.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® Paw PatrolTM Chase Combination Booster Car Seat in Green
$128.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® Friendship Series Disney® Mickey Mouse Combination Booster Car Seat
$130.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® PAW Patrol Marshall Combination Booster Car Seat
$128.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® Paw Patrol Skye Combination Booster Car Seat
$125.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® Iron Man Combination Booster Car Seat
$135.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® Captain America Combination Booster Car Seat in Blue
$128.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace Ninja Turtle Deluxe Combo Booster/Car Seat
$149.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats
Kohl's Booster Car Seats
Kids Embrace Batman Friendship Combination Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
$149.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Booster Car Seats
Disney
Disney's Cinderella Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
$149.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Disney Booster Car Seats
Disney
Disney's Minnie Mouse Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
$149.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Disney Booster Car Seats
Disney
Disney's Cinderella Friendship Combination Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
$149.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Disney Booster Car Seats
KidsEmbrace Dora & Friends Booster Car Seat
KidsEmbrace SpongeBob SquarePants Booster Car Seat
KidsEmbrace Friendship Combination Booster Car Seat – Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man
KidsEmbrace Combination Booster Car Seat - Disney Belle
KidsEmbrace Marvel Hulk Combination Booster Car Seat
KidsEmbrace PAW Patrol Chase Combination Booster Car Seat
KidsEmbrace Friendship Series Disney Mickey Mouse Combination Booster Car Seat
KidsEmbrace PAW Patrol Marshall Combination Booster Car Seat
KidsEmbrace PAW Patrol Skye Combination Booster Car Seat
KidsEmbrace Iron Man Combination Booster Car Seat
KidsEmbrace Captain America Combination Booster Car Seat
KidsEmbrace Ninja Turtle Deluxe Combo Booster/Car Seat
Kids Embrace Batman Friendship Combination Booster Car Seat
Disney's Cinderella Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
Disney's Minnie Mouse Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
Disney's Cinderella Friendship Combination Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Health And SafetyCar SeatsDisney
Shop Story
Read Story
Kohl's
KidsEmbrace Dora & Friends Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
from Kohl's
$149.99
Kohl's
KidsEmbrace SpongeBob SquarePants Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
from Kohl's
$149.99
Target
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace Friendship Combination Booster Car Seat – Marvel Ultimate Spider-Man
from Target
$149.99
Target
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace Combination Booster Car Seat - Disney Belle
from Target
$149.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® Marvel® Hulk Combination Booster Car Seat in Green
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$125.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® Paw PatrolTM Chase Combination Booster Car Seat in Green
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$128.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® Friendship Series Disney® Mickey Mouse Combination Booster Car Seat
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$130.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® PAW Patrol Marshall Combination Booster Car Seat
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$128.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® Paw Patrol Skye Combination Booster Car Seat
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$125.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® Iron Man Combination Booster Car Seat
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$135.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace® Captain America Combination Booster Car Seat in Blue
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$128.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace Ninja Turtle Deluxe Combo Booster/Car Seat
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$149.99
Kohl's
Kids Embrace Batman Friendship Combination Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
from Kohl's
$149.99
Disney
Disney's Cinderella Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
from Kohl's
$149.99
Disney
Disney's Minnie Mouse Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
from Kohl's
$149.99
Disney
Disney's Cinderella Friendship Combination Booster Car Seat by KidsEmbrace
from Kohl's
$149.99
Shop More
Kohl's Booster Car Seats SHOP MORE
Graco
Nautilus 65 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat
from Kohl's
$149.99
Graco
Atlas 65 2-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat
from Kohl's
$129.99
Graco
Affix Highback Booster Seat with Latch System - Atomic
from Kohl's
$69.99
Graco
Nautilus 65 LX 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat
from Kohl's
$169.99
Evenflo
Maestro Harnessed Booster Car Seat
from Kohl's
$79.99
Bed Bath & Beyond Booster Car Seats SHOP MORE
Peg Perego
Viaggio HBB 120 Booster Seat in Panama
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$199.99
Chicco
KidFitTM 2-in-1 Belt Positioning Booster Seat in Wimbledon
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$99.99
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bubble Bum BubbleBum® Travel Car Booster Seat in Black
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$29.99
Peg Perego
Viaggio Flex 120 Booster Seat in Monza Red/Black
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$279.99
Britax
Pioneer (G1.1) XE Combination Harness-2-Booster Seat in Kiwi
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$239.99
Target Booster Car Seats SHOP MORE
Target
Kids Embrace KidsEmbrace Combination Booster Car Seat - Disney Belle
from Target
$149.99
Target
Evenflo® Maestro Harness Booster Seat
from Target
$74.99$69.99
Baby Trend
Yumi 2-In-1 Booster Car Seat
from Target
$69.99
Maxi-Cosi
Rodifix Booster Car Seat
from Target
$249.99
Diono
Monterey XT High Back Booster Seat
from Target
$99.99
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds