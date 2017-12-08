KidsEmbrace Cartoon Booster Seats
Finally! These Awesome Booster Seats Will Make Your Kids WANT to Buckle Up
While grown-ups know the importance of buckling in for any car ride, it's tough to convince fussy toddlers that they should be excited about a booster seat's safety features. That's why child-safety-equipment brand KidsEmbrace has crafted a line of combination car seats designed to make kids want to strap in safely, thanks to cool cartoon character designs. Some of the seats even include built-in capes! With designs ranging from Disney princesses to comic book heroes, little ones will feel excited about every car ride . . . and help you protect them on the road.
The company's website lists some of the combination car seat's features:
- Approved for forward-facing use for children between 22-65 pounds & 29-49 inches in height
- Can be converted into a belt-positioning booster for kids between 30-100 pounds & 38-57 inches in height
- Insurance Institute for Highway Safety "Best Bet Booster" title
- Easy-to-install & use LATCH connectors and top tether
- Machine-washable seat pads
- 2-position crotch belt to allow for growth
- 3-position adjustable headrest, one-hand harness adjusting system, comfortable contour, 2-position recline, two cup holders
- One-Year Limited Warranty
Check out the different car seat options from KidsEmbrace; you'll find yourself wanting an adult-size version for yourself! You're never too old to want a cape, right?