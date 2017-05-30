 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kinder Eggs Are Coming to the US, and Your Kids Are Going to Lose Their Sh*t
Little Kids
Why You Shouldn't Care If I Cosleep With My Baby or Kid
Toddlers
3-Year-Old Who Re-Creates Photos of Feminist Icons Is Our New Obsession
Babies
We Let Our Baby Cry It Out, and 10 Years Later, This Is What Happened

Kinder Joy Egg Toys for Kids Coming to US

Kinder Eggs Are Coming to the US, and Your Kids Are Going to Lose Their Sh*t

Chances are your American child knows all about Kinder Eggs, not because they're cultured and have traveled the world, but more likely because they pore over Kinder Surprise YouTube videos all damn day. Well, their virtual obsession with the chocolate eggs is nearly over — they can be obsessed in real life next year, as the US ban on the eggs due to a potential choking hazard won't apply to these new ones.

Made by Ferrero (the company that makes those gold-wrapped hazelnut chocolate balls you get in bulk over the holidays), the Kinder Joy eggs will have two halves: one with a small toy inside, one with a chocolate sweet treat. The separation of the two components eliminates the choking hazard posed by the original Kinder Surprise eggs — that are still sold in Europe — which contained smaller plastic eggs within the chocolate that had a toy inside.

YouTube-obsessed children, rejoice! Moms of said children, get ready for tiny plastic toys to litter your already-destroyed floors.

Join the conversation
Parenting NewsLittle KidsToddlersYouTube
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Parenting
The Smarter You Are, the Fewer Children You Want, Science Says
by YourTango
Talking to Kids About the News
Little Kids
How to Talk to Kids About Upsetting News Coverage at Every Age
by Common Sense Media
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Dad's Texts to His Wife When His Kid Throws Up in the Car
Humor
This Dad's Texts After His Kid Puked in the Car Will Make Your Day
by Alessia Santoro
Mom's Warning After Toddler Overdoses on Medicine
Toddlers
Mom's Horrifying Warning About Accidents After Her Toddler "Overdosed"
by Lauren Levy
IMomSoHard Video About Traveling With Kids
Family Travel
Moms Perfectly Demonstrate What It's Like to Change a Baby in an Airplane Bathroom
by Kate Schweitzer
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Extended Breastfeeding Photo Series
Toddlers
Mom's Photography Project Is Normalizing Breastfeeding in the Most Stunning Way
by Alessia Santoro
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Chores For Kids by Age
Little Kids
These Are the Chores Your Child Should Be Doing This Year Based on Their Age
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds