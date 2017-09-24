 Skip Nav
Kmart Is Ready to Help You Start Shopping For Your Kids' Holiday Gifts ASAP

With over 50 years selling toys to kids under its belt, Kmart is using its expertise to help parents get a jump on their holiday shopping in 2017 with its "Fab15 Toy List," which features some of the trendiest toys of the year. From Lego sets and baby dolls to Barbies and Hot Wheels, there's something on this list for every kid out there.

Scroll through to see Kmart's top toy picks for the 2017 holiday season.

Lego Ninjago Water Strider
Lego Ninjago Water Strider
Barbie 2017 Holiday Doll
Hatchimals Hatching Egg
Paw Patrol Sea Patrol — Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle With Lights and Sounds
Baby Alive Sweet Tears Baby
MGA Entertainment L.O.L. Surprise! Doll Series
Hot Wheels Track Builder Stunt Bridge Kit
Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme by Fisher Price
FurReal Friends Roarin' Tyler, the Playful Tiger
Spin Master Soggy Doggy Board Game
Disney Pixar's Cars 3 Race Ready Lightning McQueen Tool Kit
Disney Doc McStuffins Baby All in One Nursery
Air Hogs 2-in-1 Hyper Drift Drone For High Speed Racing and Flying
Barbie Flip & Reveal Deluxe Styling Head
