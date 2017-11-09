 Skip Nav
Little Kids
Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Real-Life Princess and We Can't Stop Swooning
Instagram Turned Barbie Into a Millennial Mom — and the Posts Are Spot-On
We Have 26 Unique Holiday Gifts — You Won't Believe What We Found
8 Times Kristen Bell Got Hilariously Real About Parenting

Kristen Bell is an actress and wife to Dax Shepard, but above all else, she's a mother to daughters Delta, 2, and Lincoln, 4. Even though Kristen and Dax are extremely private when it comes to their family life, Kristen's golden sense of humor always shines through whenever she talks about her kids on Instagram or Twitter. From parenting hacks to funny anecdotes, take a look at Kristen's most hilarious parenting moments.

