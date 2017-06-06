Kristen Bell's "Hands on the Circle" Hack Will Keep Your Kids Safe

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jun 6, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

"Hands on the circle!" That's the phrase Kristen Bell and her kids shout whenever they get out of the car.

And as soon as they're out, Lincoln and Delta put their hands on the gas cap until their mom tells them otherwise. But why?

"'Hands on the Circle' was invented by my brilliant sister-in-law and has thus far kept all kiddos safe from any oncoming traffic while I unload the trunk," she wrote in a caption to her Instagram post.

This isn't the first time the celebrity mom has shared an ingenious parenting hack. While on a flight last month, she fixed a broken pull-up diaper with a hair tie.

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on May 17, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

"Boom," she wrote. "Next question."

Not so much a question, Kristen, as a request: keep the mommy DIYs coming.