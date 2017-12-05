 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Brand of Purified Bottled Baby Water Is Being Recalled For Mold
Family Life
To the Mom Staying in the Unhappy Marriage For Her Kids
Disney
We Found 11 Disney Stocking Stuffers on Amazon . . . All Under $21!
Gift Guide
These Are the Top 100 Toys on Amazon This Holiday Season

Kroger Purified Bottled Baby Water Recall December 2017

This Brand of Purified Bottled Baby Water Is Being Recalled For Mold

Kroger has voluntarily recalled gallons of Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added exclusively sold in its supermarkets due to complaints of mold.

The water is sold in clear gallon containers, but the mold may not be visible to the naked eye. However, The Kroger Company has done testing and identified the mold as Talaromyces penicillium. Contact with mold spores may cause allergic reactions for some, and "drinking water or other products contaminated with Talaromyces penicillium may affect infants who have HIV or other conditions that cause immune compromise," reads the recall issued by the FDA. "These individuals may become infected and this may lead to serious health consequences. Consult your health care professional if you believe your infant may be affected."

The Kroger Company has instructed all Krogers and its other affiliated stores to remove the affected product from shelves, which are all gallons with sell-by dates from April 26, 2018 to Oct. 10, 2018 and a UPC code of 0 41260 37597 2. If you have purchased this water, Kroger is instructing customers to stop using it and return it to the store for a full refund.

Join the conversation
Baby ShoppingRecallsKroger
Kid Shopping
220+ Brand-New Toys Your Kids Will Be Begging For This Year
by Alessia Santoro
Ikea Malm Dresser Recall
Ikea
Why a Popular Ikea Dresser That Killed 8 Kids Is Still Being Sold By the Millions
by Kate Schweitzer
Burt's Bees Baby Box
Kid Shopping
This Burt's Bees Baby Box Is the Ultimate Gift For New Moms
by Rebecca Brown
New Kid and Baby Products From ABC Kids Expo 2018
Kid Shopping
170+ New Baby and Kid Products You'll Wish Were Invented Sooner
by Kate Schweitzer
Mann Packing Vegetable Recall October 2017
Food News
Alert! Trader Joe's, Walmart, and More Recall Vegetables Due to Potential Listeria
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds