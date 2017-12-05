This Brand of Purified Bottled Baby Water Is Being Recalled For Mold

Kroger has voluntarily recalled gallons of Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added exclusively sold in its supermarkets due to complaints of mold.

The water is sold in clear gallon containers, but the mold may not be visible to the naked eye. However, The Kroger Company has done testing and identified the mold as Talaromyces penicillium. Contact with mold spores may cause allergic reactions for some, and "drinking water or other products contaminated with Talaromyces penicillium may affect infants who have HIV or other conditions that cause immune compromise," reads the recall issued by the FDA. "These individuals may become infected and this may lead to serious health consequences. Consult your health care professional if you believe your infant may be affected."

The Kroger Company has instructed all Krogers and its other affiliated stores to remove the affected product from shelves, which are all gallons with sell-by dates from April 26, 2018 to Oct. 10, 2018 and a UPC code of 0 41260 37597 2. If you have purchased this water, Kroger is instructing customers to stop using it and return it to the store for a full refund.