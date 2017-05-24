 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
YouTube's Newest STEM Series Will Be Your Child's Next Addiction
Babies
Shutterbug: 10 Pictures to Take on Baby's First Day
Parenting
Mom, Why Are You So Mad?
Family Life
The Only Thing Cuter Than This Matching Boy and Dog Is Their Adoption Story

L2M Hyperlinked YouTube STEM Series

YouTube's Newest STEM Series Will Be Your Child's Next Addiction

Popular girl band L2M is hitting the small screen in a new YouTube series called Hyperlinked, in which the five best friends — or "soulsies" — take on building and coding their own website to share personal advice with other girls. The perfect series for younger kids and tweens, Hyperlinked will sharpen your child's STEM skills, inspire them to want to code and build and explore, and take them along on a journey with the girls who offer advice on everyday tween issues.

Hyperlinked will be available Wednesday, May 31, 2017 on YouTube and the YouTube Kids app for YouTube Red subscribers, but above, find an exclusive clip of the new series before it hits tablets and smartphones on Disney's YouTube channel next week (and see the trailer for the series below).
Join the conversation
YouTube KidsWomen In StemTweens And TeensStemYouTube
Join The Conversation
YouTube
11 Times Anastasia Beverly Hills Collaborator Nicole Guerriero Wowed Us on YouTube
by Macy Daniela Martin
What Is Hour of Code?
Digital Life
One Hour Is All You Need to Get Started With Code
by Kelly Schwarze
Best Graduation Speeches on YouTube
YouTube
The 10 Most-Watched Graduation Speeches on YouTube Are Totally Inspiring (and Hilarious)
by Kate Emswiler
Tweens and Teens
7 Things to Know Before Your Teen Watches Riverdale
by Brinton Parker
Teachers Admit to Stereotypical Bias Against Girls in STEM
Teachers
New Research Shows Teachers Could Be the Reason For the Gender Gap in STEM Fields
by Victoria Messina
Frozen Coding Tutorial
Digital Life
Anna and Elsa Are Getting Girls Excited About Coding
by Lisette Mejia
Educational Toys
Holiday For Kids
Make Learning Fun: The 28 Best STEM Toys For Kids
by Leah Rocketto
Shakira and Maluma's Chantaje Video Breaks YouTube Record
Shakira
This Isn't a "Chantaje"! Shakira and Maluma Break a YouTube Record
by Celia Fernandez
Mom's Dress Code Open Letter to Principal
Tweens and Teens
Mom's Blistering "Thank You" to the Principal Who Thinks Her Girl Dresses Inappropriately
by Lauren Levy
Being a Woman at CES
CES
What It's Like Being a Woman at the Year's Biggest Tech Event
by Lisette Mejia
Language Apps
Tech Tips
With These Tips, This Is the Year You Learn a New Language
by Nicole Nguyen
Should Older Kids Watch 13 Reasons Why?
Tweens and Teens
Why People Who Say Older Kids Shouldn't Watch 13 Reasons Why Are WRONG
by YourTango
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds