YouTube's Newest STEM Series Will Be Your Child's Next Addiction

Popular girl band L2M is hitting the small screen in a new YouTube series called Hyperlinked, in which the five best friends — or "soulsies" — take on building and coding their own website to share personal advice with other girls. The perfect series for younger kids and tweens, Hyperlinked will sharpen your child's STEM skills, inspire them to want to code and build and explore, and take them along on a journey with the girls who offer advice on everyday tween issues.

Hyperlinked will be available Wednesday, May 31, 2017 on YouTube and the YouTube Kids app for YouTube Red subscribers, but above, find an exclusive clip of the new series before it hits tablets and smartphones on Disney's YouTube channel next week (and see the trailer for the series below).



