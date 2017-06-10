 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You've Got to See This Hysterical Interview Between a Dad and His 14-Month-Old
Gifts
23 Great Gift Ideas For 1-Year-Olds
Pregnancy
The Hidden Benefit to Finding Out the Sex of My Baby
Babies
We Let Our Baby Cry It Out, and 10 Years Later, This Is What Happened

La Guardia Cross's Dad Interview With a Toddler

You've Got to See This Hysterical Interview Between a Dad and His 14-Month-Old

We all have burning questions for our children that we wish they could answer in a helpful way, specifically regarding why they won't sleep in normal patterns or share anything with anyone. In what may be the most thrilling parenting interview conducted this year, La Guardia Cross, father to 14-month-old Amalah (viral beatboxing star), asks some of these pressing questions, which produce — as you can imagine — hilarious results.

La Guardia gets right into it and asks Amalah the big questions, such as, "Why do you choose to not financially contribute to the family?" You know, typical questions that you, too, would ask your toddler. However, what makes this video laugh-out-loud funny is not the interview itself but the way La Guardia has edited the clips of Amalah, complete with subtitles of her sassy responses.

Watch the video to see Amalah and her daddy in action and to learn a thing or two about toddler deception.

Join the conversation
Parenting VideosToddlersHumor
Join The Conversation
Viral Videos
After Having a Baby With Down Syndrome, This Mom Wishes She Could "Go Back in Time"
by Brinton Parker
School Lunch Ad in Support of Foster Care
Viral Videos
Ad Featuring Kids Sharing Their Lunches With a Boy Who Has None Will Get You Good
by Alessia Santoro
"Despacito" Memes
Humor
by Celia Fernandez
Mom's Funny Video Rant About Half Days
Humor
This Mom Asked the Question We've All Been Thinking: "What's the Point of the Half Day?"
by Kelsey Garcia
Girl Disqualified From Soccer Tournament For Short Haircut
Viral Videos
8-Year-Old Was Disqualified From Her Soccer Tournament For "Looking Like a Boy"
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds