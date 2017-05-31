 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Dad Highlighting His Toddler's Inability to "Hide and Seek" Is So Relatable
Little Kids
Why You Shouldn't Care If I Cosleep With My Baby or Kid
Family Travel
Why You 100% Need a Balloon in Your Pocket the Next Time You Travel With Kids
Pregnancy
17 Struggles Only a Mom With Severe Morning Sickness Will Understand

La Guardia Cross Hide and Seek Video

Dad Highlighting His Toddler's Inability to "Hide and Seek" Is So Relatable

Toddlers are good at plenty of things — destroying a clean room in a fraction of a second, critiquing the food they asked you to make, disappearing like Houdini right in front of your eyes, and throwing tantrums over literally nothing. What they're universally not good at? Hide and seek.

In a hilarious video, dad-of-two La Guardia Cross demonstrates how poor his 2-year-old daughter Amalah is at playing hide and seek, and his struggle is so relatable that it almost isn't funny.

Related
You've Got to See This Hysterical Interview Between a Dad and His 14-Month-Old

I mean, just look at his kid's face while he's trying to explain the extremely simple rules . . .

Hopeless.
Join the conversation
Parenting VideosFatherhoodToddlersParenting HumorHumor
Join The Conversation
Cute
How One Dad Is Helping Other Men Bond With Their Daughters Over Hairdos
by Alessia Santoro
Joe Biden Officiates Gay Wedding For DNC Staffer
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Makeup Artist Under Fire For Race Change
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Walt Disney World
by Kelsey Garcia
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
United Airlines Detained Father For Touching Son
Family Travel
United Airlines Detained This Dad Because His Arms Were "Too Close" to His Son's Genitals
by Perri Konecky
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
IMomSoHard Video About Swimsuit Double Standards
Summer
These Moms Talking About Swimsuits Will Have You Nodding So Hard Your Head Will Fall Off
by Kate Schweitzer
Video of Baby Being Rescued from Hot Van While Mom Shopped
Viral Videos
This 2-Year-Old Survived After Being Knowingly Left in a Hot Car, but It's Not a Happy Ending
by Kate Schweitzer
Extended Breastfeeding Photo Series
Toddlers
Mom's Photography Project Is Normalizing Breastfeeding in the Most Stunning Way
by Alessia Santoro
Selena Gomez Buys House in Studio City, California
Selena Gomez
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds