Dad Highlighting His Toddler's Inability to "Hide and Seek" Is So Relatable

Toddlers are good at plenty of things — destroying a clean room in a fraction of a second, critiquing the food they asked you to make, disappearing like Houdini right in front of your eyes, and throwing tantrums over literally nothing. What they're universally not good at? Hide and seek.

In a hilarious video, dad-of-two La Guardia Cross demonstrates how poor his 2-year-old daughter Amalah is at playing hide and seek, and his struggle is so relatable that it almost isn't funny.

I mean, just look at his kid's face while he's trying to explain the extremely simple rules . . .

Hopeless.