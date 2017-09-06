 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
How Having a (Much) Younger Sibling Changed My Life
You'll Want Every Piece of This Land of Nod Care Bears Collection For Your Kid's Room

There's rarely a time we don't want to buy every single thing off The Land of Nod website for our kids (and us, to be honest), but its three new, limited-edition collections for Fall are the most tempting — and nostalgic — of all. Featuring room decor, clothing items, toys, accessories, and bedding in designs inspired by Care Bears ($6-$250), Paul Frank ($34-$249), and Dylan's Candy Bar ($9-$199), these collections will have your kid begging you to hit "Add to Cart."

Scroll through to see a sneak preview of items from each of the three collections, all available now.

Care Bears
Throw Pillow
Sleeping Bag
Plush Chair
Bedding
Pillowcase
Wall Art
Backpack
Plush Bears
Tights
Paul Frank
Toy Bins
Desk Chair
Round Table
Clancy Lamp
Alligator Head Wall Mount
Comforter
Julius Wall Art
Dylan's Candy Bar
Candy Toy Bins
Candy Garland
Plush Chocolate Bunny
Lollipop Coat Hook
