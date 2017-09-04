13 Adorable Back-to-School Picks You Weren't Expecting From Lands' End

Now that back-to-school time is here and you're busy getting your little ones ready, don't forget to pick them up some new school accessories that will get them excited. Getting a new backpack or lunchbox can make all the difference in getting your kid looking forward to returning to the academic world. You might not necessarily think Lands' End has supercute accessories, but we shopped and found some adorable products. From custom bags to cozy mittens, check out our tops picks.