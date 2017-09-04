 Skip Nav
13 Adorable Back-to-School Picks You Weren't Expecting From Lands' End

Now that back-to-school time is here and you're busy getting your little ones ready, don't forget to pick them up some new school accessories that will get them excited. Getting a new backpack or lunchbox can make all the difference in getting your kid looking forward to returning to the academic world. You might not necessarily think Lands' End has supercute accessories, but we shopped and found some adorable products. From custom bags to cozy mittens, check out our tops picks.

Lands' End
Kids Faux Fur Lined Trapper Hat-Ivory Multi Hearts
$24 $7.99
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Clothes and Shoes
Lands' End
Digital ClassMate Medium Backpack - Solid-Dark Asphalt Tiger Stripe
$44 $15.99
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Boys' Bags
Lands' End
Kids Cozy Critter Hat and Mitten Set-Penguin
$45 $18
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Clothes and Shoes
Lands' End
Little Girls Rain Slicker-Yellow
$69
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Girls' Outerwear
Lands' End
Boys Novelty Jacquard Necktie-Regiment Navy Bugs
$24.50
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Clothes and Shoes
Lands' End
ClassMate Medium Backpack - Solid-Purple Multi Chevron
$39
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Boys' Bags
Lands' End
Girls T-200 Hat-Ivory Multi Hearts
$14.50
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Clothes and Shoes
Lands' End
Kids Animal Backpacks-Pewter Heather
$65 $25
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Boys' Bags
Lands' End Rain Jacket
$29
from landsend.com
Buy Now
Lands' End
Classmate Printed Soft Sided Lunch Box-Leaf Green Camo
$19
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Boys' Clothing
Lands' End
Kids Campus Rucksack-Pink
$65
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Boys' Bags
Lands' End
Classmate Printed Soft Sided Lunch Box-Bright Teaberry Doodle Hearts
$19
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Boys' Clothing
Lands' End
Boys Reversible Beanie-Cinnabar Stripe
$19.50
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Clothes and Shoes
BackpacksFallBack To School
Lands' End Girls' Outerwear SHOP MORE
Lands' End
Girls Packable Primaloft Printed Jacket-Sea Cliff Blue
from Lands' End
$75$27.99
Lands' End
Girls Midweight Down Parka-Turquoise Bay Dots
from Lands' End
$119$39.99
Lands' End
Toddler Girls Faux Fur Coat-Blush Pink
from Lands' End
$147$48.97
Lands' End
Girls Midweight Down Printed Parka-Dark Violet
from Lands' End
$125$39.99
Lands' End
Girls Primaloft Fleece Lined Parka-Deep Pink
from Lands' End
$89$29.99
Lands' End Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
Lands' End
Women's Slingback Wedge Sandals-Ivory Lace
from Lands' End
$69
Lands' End
Women's Lucy Pointed Toe Slingback Shoes-Multi Stripe
from Lands' End
$49$21.97
Lands' End
Women's Della Webbing Wedge Slide Sandals-White/Warm Cinnabar Paisley
from Lands' End
$59$21.99
Lands' End
Women's Tall Long Sleeve No Iron Broadcloth Shirt-White
from Lands' End
$45
Lands' End
Women's Tall Mid Rise 7" Chino Shorts-Meadowland Green
from Lands' End
$49$40
Lands' End Boys' Clothing SHOP MORE
Lands' End
Toddler Boys Puffer Jacket-Persian Cobalt
from Lands' End
$77$24.99
Lands' End
Kids Water Shoes-Crimson Dawn
from Lands' End
$39
Lands' End
Toddler Boys Skeleton Knit Snug Fit PJ Set-Black
from Lands' End
$33$16.99
Lands' End
Little Boys Short Sleeve Textured Active Polo-White
from Lands' End
$30
Lands' End
Boys Raglan Colorblock Graphic Rash Guard-Surfboards
from Lands' End
$25
Lands' End Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sarasab
shanachristine
laurawgodfrey
amywesttravel
