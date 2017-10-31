 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Ultimate Guide to Last-Minute Kids' Costumes

As much as we like to plan ahead, it's not always possible, and that's especially true when you're a mom. So if Halloween snuck up on you (oops) and you still need a costume for your girl or boy — don't fret! We've rounded up 80-plus ideas for you to copy. Whether you rig up an outfit from things you already have around the house, hit the store on your way home from work, or phone a friend, we hope these picks serve as inspiration. No matter if you're looking for sweet or spooky, you'll find something for every type of tot!

pink superhero costume
$42
Buy Now
adorable option
$126
Buy Now
adorable lion cub costume
$40
Buy Now
cowboy getup
$59
Buy Now
Cinderella
$50
Buy Now
sea turtle
$54
Buy Now
costume
$44
Buy Now
Halloween-themed clothes
$38
Buy Now
Li'l Viking costume
$58
Buy Now
strawberry costume
$60
Buy Now
crocheted The Cat in the Hat costume
$60
Buy Now
The Little Owl
$75
Buy Now
strawberry costume
$30
Buy Now
hot dog
$18
Buy Now
adorable owl
$59
Buy Now
baby bumblebee
$23
Buy Now
stroller costume
$80
Buy Now
hamburger costumes
$40
Buy Now
fries
$25
Buy Now
rainbow tulle tutu and matching headband
$16
Buy Now
Chewbacca costume
$16
Buy Now
handmade princess costume
$69
Buy Now
Baby Golfer Costume
$26
Buy Now
cardboard box cutout kit
$7
Buy Now
pumpkin
$35
Buy Now
customized cape
$38
Buy Now
Batman and Robin tutus
$32
Buy Now
Buzz Lightyear
$12
Buy Now
Stay Puft Baby from Ghostbusters
$58
Buy Now
personalized superhero costume
$38
Buy Now
that masked owl
$55
Buy Now
kernel of candy corn
$13
Buy Now
Oktoberfest costume
$14
Buy Now
powerful costume
$75
Buy Now
WALL-E topper
$18
Buy Now
one
$40
Buy Now
princess Belle look
$50
Buy Now
Prince Charming
$91
Buy Now
Snow White costume
$64
Buy Now
Rainbow Parrot Costume
$45
Buy Now
Alice in Wonderland costume
$58
Buy Now
unicorn costume
$60
Buy Now
Hogwarts Gryffindor Student Costume
$27
Buy Now
matching Tweedledum and Tweedledee ensembles
$60
Buy Now
milk and cookies
$50
Buy Now
Buzz Lightyear
$43
Buy Now
Jessie dress
$44
Buy Now
Belle dress
$44
Buy Now
Elsa
$45
Buy Now
Mickey Mouse set
$25
Buy Now
Peter Pan
$95
Buy Now
Violet
$23
Buy Now
Sofia collection
$20
Buy Now
Monsters University costume
$33
Buy Now
Doc McStuffins costume
$30
Buy Now
Bamm-Bamm and Pebbles costumes
$100
Buy Now
Cinderella costume
$75
Buy Now
Leonardo
$40
Buy Now
Precious Peacock
$29
Buy Now
elephant costume
$16
Buy Now
dinosaur cape
$46
Buy Now
Chili Pepper Bunting
$19
Buy Now
carrot
$50
Buy Now
sushi roll
$34
Buy Now
Frappe costume
$31
Buy Now
charmingly simple duo of Hostess cake onesies
$18
Buy Now
Baby French Chef Costume
$29
Buy Now
Supergirl
Picture Peacock
Lion Cub
Cowboy
Cinderella
Anne Geddes Sea Turtle Infant Costume
Garden Gnome Costume
Monster
Little Viking
Strawberry
The Cat in the Hat
Little Owl
Big Leaguer
Infant Strawberry Costume
Hot Dog Bunting Costume
Outstanding Owl
Lil' Bumblebee Infant Costume
Pond Stroller Costume
Future Aviator
Subway Car
A Customized Superhero
Five Guys and Fries
Ballerina
Chewbacca
What-a-Hoot Owl
T. Rex
Beautiful Princess
Preppy Baby Golfer
Airplane
Pretty Pumpkin
Popeye the Sailor Man
51
more images
Start Slideshow
Halloween For KidsFallHalloween