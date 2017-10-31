The Ultimate Guide to Last-Minute Kids' Costumes

As much as we like to plan ahead, it's not always possible, and that's especially true when you're a mom. So if Halloween snuck up on you (oops) and you still need a costume for your girl or boy — don't fret! We've rounded up 80-plus ideas for you to copy. Whether you rig up an outfit from things you already have around the house, hit the store on your way home from work, or phone a friend, we hope these picks serve as inspiration. No matter if you're looking for sweet or spooky, you'll find something for every type of tot!