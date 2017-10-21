Fixer Upper Just Revealed a Jaw-Dropping Season 5 Guest Star

 Skip Nav
The final season of Fixer Upper just keeps getting more and more exciting. Season five of the hit HGTV show, which premieres Nov. 21 at 9 p.m., will have several notable guest stars. Most prominent among them is fellow Texan and former First Lady Laura Bush! Joanna's love of Mrs. Bush is no secret; she gushed on Instagram a couple years ago when FFLOTUS came into the little shop on Bosque (Joanna's first decor store, before Magnolia Market moved into the Silos).

"What an honor to have @laurawbush at the little shop on Bosque today. It was a pleasure having you, thank you for stopping by! When I got home Emmie told everyone I had met "the Queen," Joanna wrote of the encounter. We can only imagine the excitement that will ensue when she appears on the show.

And Laura Bush isn't the only notable season 5 guest; football star Tim Tebow will also be making an appearance. Guess Chip wasn't joking when he said in a press release, "We are really, really proud of season five. We laid it all on the field and didn't hold anything back."

