LeVar Burton Reading Goodnight Moon to Neil deGrasse Tyson Is as Awesome as You'd Expect

Goodnight Moon is without question the pinnacle of bedtime stories. But even if you've read Margaret Wise Brown's most famous book cover to cover a thousand times, you've probably never heard it read quite like this.

Like any great stories, it started with an innocuous tweet:

I occasionally long for someone to read "Good Night Moon" to me as I fall asleep. #ExpressionsOfImmaturity — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) May 17, 2017

And who answered Neil deGrasse Tyson's call? LeVar Burton, of course; and the result did not disappoint.

The now viral video has racked up over 100,000 views since it's release on Oct. 7, and we completely understand why. Who wouldn't love to curl up with a blanket and drift off to sweet dreams listening to LeVar Burton's velvety voice reading the classic story line by line? The answer is no one.