 Skip Nav
Staying Sane
These Brutally Honest Parenting Comics Will Crack You Up
Pregnancy
20 Creative Costumes For Expectant Mamas
Shopping Guide
You're Going to Lose It When You See These Adorable Pottery Barn Kids Costumes

LeVar Burton Reading Goodnight Moon to Neil deGrasse Tyson

LeVar Burton Reading Goodnight Moon to Neil deGrasse Tyson Is as Awesome as You'd Expect

Goodnight Moon is without question the pinnacle of bedtime stories. But even if you've read Margaret Wise Brown's most famous book cover to cover a thousand times, you've probably never heard it read quite like this.

Like any great stories, it started with an innocuous tweet:

And who answered Neil deGrasse Tyson's call? LeVar Burton, of course; and the result did not disappoint.

The now viral video has racked up over 100,000 views since it's release on Oct. 7, and we completely understand why. Who wouldn't love to curl up with a blanket and drift off to sweet dreams listening to LeVar Burton's velvety voice reading the classic story line by line? The answer is no one.
Image Source: Youtube user Star Talk Radio
Join the conversation
Kid Books And MusicParenting VideosNeil DeGrasse TysonChildren's BooksParenting HumorViral VideosHumor
Humor
Toddler's Pronunciation of "Casper" Will Have You Howling With Laughter
by Alessia Santoro
Ellen DeGeneres Scaring Guests | GIFs
Gif
31 Hilarious Times Ellen DeGeneres Scared the Sh*t Out of Her Celebrity Guests
by Marina Liao
Desi Perkins's Ice Cream Girl Halloween Makeup Tutorial
Makeup Tutorials
Your Last-Minute Halloween Costume Is This Melting Ice Cream Makeup Look
by Macy Daniela Martin
Dad in Dinosaur Mask Scares Son in Walmart
Humor
by Alessia Santoro
Jimmy John's Employee Robbery
Viral Videos
Getting Robbed at Gun Point Was Apparently a Walk in the Park For This Jimmy John's Employee
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds