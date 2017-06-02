10-Year-Old Designs Hilarious "Trophy" For His Potty-Training Brother

Potty training ain't easy for any party involved, so once a toddler finally gets the hang of it, there's so much reason for celebration. A 10-year-old boy realized this fact early and decided to take it upon himself to break out the Legos and design a toilet-themed "trophy" to award his 2-year-old brother with "when he is all trained." Not only did he make this trophy look worthy of something an Olympian would win, but he also included a stream of pee made out of yellow bricks.

Hilarious creative genius.