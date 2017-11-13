15 Light-Up Christmas Sweaters That Are Certainly Flashy

Because someone's got to be the first to say it: it's time to get lit! And, no, we're not talking about drinking lots of the holiday eggnog special. It's time to break out the holiday decorations . . . and not just limit them to the tree or mantel. This year, show up to all your holiday parties in the perfect light-up holiday sweater.

We've rounded up a selection that outshines Rudolph's nose and sparkles enough that even Santa will spot you all the way from the North Pole.