15 Light-Up Christmas Sweaters That Are Certainly Flashy

Because someone's got to be the first to say it: it's time to get lit! And, no, we're not talking about drinking lots of the holiday eggnog special. It's time to break out the holiday decorations . . . and not just limit them to the tree or mantel. This year, show up to all your holiday parties in the perfect light-up holiday sweater.

We've rounded up a selection that outshines Rudolph's nose and sparkles enough that even Santa will spot you all the way from the North Pole.

Christmas Tree Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater
$41
from walmart.com
Buy Now
H&M
Christmas-motif Sweatshirt
$29.99 $12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweats & Hoodies
H&M
Knit Christmas Sweater
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweaters
Ugly Christmas Sweater
$48
from belk.com
Buy Now
Reindeer Sweater
$28
from theuglysweatershop.com
Buy Now
Electrocuted Cat Sweater
$32
from theuglysweatershop.com
Buy Now
Ugly Christmas Sweater With Pug Lights
$37
from fifthsun.com
Buy Now
Hanukkah Light-Up Menorah Sweater
$39
from jet.com
Buy Now
Vintage Retro Light Up Santa Christmas Lights Sweater
$29
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"Meowy Christmas" Light-Up Sweater
$44
from francescas.com
Buy Now
American Rag Men's LED Tree Fleece Sweater
$25
from macys.com
Buy Now
Santa Beach Sweater With LED Lights
$48
from belk.com
Buy Now
this kid-friendly sweater from Etsy
$34
from etsy.com
Buy Now
sweater
$35
from jcpenney.com
Buy Now
Light-Up LED Sweater Ornaments
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
