3-Year-Olds Are Kinda the Worst and Here's Why
You've Never Seen Wacky Hair Day Ideas as Crazy as These
What Every Parent Needs to Know About Those Teal Pumpkins
The 13 Loneliest Moments in Motherhood and What to Do About Them

The emotional rollercoaster that you experience during pregnancy is nothing compared to the ups and downs that you'll go through once your child is born. While you're surrounded by love and excitement, there are moments that can feel extremely helpless and isolating at every stage of motherhood — whether you're physically alone or not. From the first time a bully makes your child cry and there's nothing you can do about it, to when your child starts asserting their independence and begins needing you less, these are 13 times when moms feel the most alone — and what to do about it.

