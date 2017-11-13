23 Pieces of Magnolia Market Christmas Decor Perfect to Gift the Fixer Upper Fan in Your Life

If there's one person who knows how to celebrate Christmas in style, it's Joanna Gaines. She demonstrated that with her own home, seasonal Hearth & Hand offerings at Target, and now the classic farmhouse holiday decor collection at Magnolia Market. And while you could travel to Waco, TX, to shop Magnolia Market in person — we're sure the Silos are lovely this time of year — you can also save yourself the airfare by shopping collection highlights online. We've rounded up our favorites ahead. Their contemporary, country-chic style makes them the perfect gifts for that Fixer Upper fan in your life — but we won't judge you if you buy them all for yourself.