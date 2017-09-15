 Skip Nav
Make This Tin Can Vertical Garden With Your Kids

POPSUGAR / paid for by / Children's FLONASE® SENSIMIST™ Allergy Relief

Get Outside, and Make This Tin Can Vertical Garden With Your Kids!

We've partnered with Children's FLONASE® SENSIMIST™ Allergy Relief Nasal Spray to help your kids enjoy allergy-free fun outside.

Transforming a boring blank wall into a multicolored vertical garden is easy! All you need is just a little paint, some recycled tin cans, basic garden materials, and your little helpers. With the help of Children's Flonase® Sensimist™ Allergy Relief, we've come up with an easy-to-follow, educational DIY project that gets kids outside, with jobs for everybody (Mom, you're on the drilling and painting). Watch the video above to see what family teamwork can grow.

Native VideoGardensKids
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds