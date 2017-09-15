Get Outside, and Make This Tin Can Vertical Garden With Your Kids!

Transforming a boring blank wall into a multicolored vertical garden is easy! All you need is just a little paint, some recycled tin cans, basic garden materials, and your little helpers. With the help of Children's Flonase® Sensimist™ Allergy Relief, we've come up with an easy-to-follow, educational DIY project that gets kids outside, with jobs for everybody (Mom, you're on the drilling and painting). Watch the video above to see what family teamwork can grow.