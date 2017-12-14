 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Touching Moment Between Santa and a Little Boy With Autism Is Christmas Magic
Prince George
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Just Won the Contest For the Cutest Holiday Card Photo
Holiday For Kids
Forget the Batteries: 100+ Tech-Free Toys For Kiddos
Holiday For Kids
27 Hilarious and Adorable Ugly Christmas Sweaters For Kids

Mall Santa Gets on Floor to Comfort Boy With Autism

This Touching Moment Between Santa and a Little Boy With Autism Is Christmas Magic

The opportunity to sit on Santa's lap and ask for that coveted toy is something many kids look forward to every year. But between the noise, the line, and the strangers, this annual tradition can cause great anxiety for some children with autism — until Santa comes to the rescue!

Erin Deely didn't think her son would have to miss out on some holiday experiences after he was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3, so she decided to take a chance and brought Brayden to a Caring Santa event in North Carolina back in 2015. This program gives special-needs families their own controlled environment to meet with Santa.

"I thought we would never get those holiday pictures with him because it's something he can't handle — the noise and the pressure. He gets anxious if you ask him to smile. It's all too much for him," Erin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it was Brayden's turn to meet with Santa, he shyly approached the grand chair. But instead of waiting for the boy to nervously approach, this fabulous Santa laid down right on the ground and started playing with Brayden. The precious photos of their sweet interaction captured a powerful moment for Brayden and his mom. "Oh my gosh, to be able to do something that other families do . . . Normally a lot of things are harder for us as a family, and we got to do the same tradition as everyone else — we just do it on the floor," Erin said.


Image Source: Autism Speaks and Maeghan Pawley
Join the conversation
Parenting NewsAutismSantaChristmasHoliday
Shopping Guide
19 of the Best Products For a Fitness Newbie
by Dominique Astorino
Gifts For Moms Who Love Coffee
Gift Guide
34 Gifts For the Mom Who Loves Coffee
by Alessia Santoro
Movies Playing on Christmas Day 2017
Holiday Entertainment
9 New Movies to Go See on Christmas Day
by Stacey Nguyen
Nightmare Before Christmas Disney Mouse Ears
Holiday For Kids
Disney's New Nightmare Before Christmas Ears Are "Simply Meant to Be" Yours
by Brinton Parker
Cheap Stocking Stuffers From Gap
Gift Guide
9 Adorable Stocking Stuffers From Gap — All Under $13
by Rebecca Brown
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds