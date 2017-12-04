This Man Will Stop at Nothing to Get His Wife the Right Nail Polish Shade

When Brittney Johnson walked into her local drug store to pick up a few items, she saw an unusual sight in the cosmetics department: a man scouring the rows of nail polish with his phone glued to his ear, trying to find the exact shade of nail varnish his wife wanted.

After one click of the camera, Brittney posted the photo to Facebook — and to say it's gone totally viral would be an understatement. So far, the photo of this incredible man doing his wife a solid has racked up over 370,000 reactions and 267,000 shares at press time, and for good reason. After jokingly apologizing to the man for posting a photo of him from an unflattering angle, Brittney explained in her post why a simple act of kindness can actually make all the difference in a marriage.

"This man was on the phone with his wife, looking so hard for the EXACT olive-colored nail polish that she wanted. "I got this, I got this, I'll be home in a bit. Then he took a picture and sent it to her and she called to help him. He says 'OK, so I sent you the pic. Is that the right one? You wanna know the colors close to it? You just want all three colors?'"

And while Brittney is completely aware that swinging by the pharmacy for your wife is a small favor in the grand scheme of things, she acknowledges that it's the little bit of extra effort here and there that keep a marriage afloat.

"THIS IS ALL IT TAKES. Effort. Showing someone that whatever is special to them means something to you because they want it, or need it, or just really like it," she wrote. "Putting yourself a little out of your comfort zone. Letting yourself feel foolish sometimes for the sake of making your girl (or man) happy."

She also had some on-point thoughts when it came to keeping the fire alive in marriage, and spoiler alert: it has absolutely nothing to do with money. "It's still so cool to me . . . the idea of romance . . . not being flowers and cards and candy . . . but being time, and proof that you've actually listened, and [supported] the things that set that person's soul on fire. Marrying your best friend, being all for ONE person, that's still pretty cool. Don't settle for less than that, y'all. Somebody, somewhere, will love you enough to go shopping alone for your favorite nail polish."