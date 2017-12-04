 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Man Will Stop at Nothing to Get His Wife the Right Nail Polish Shade
Parenting
This Mother's Reaction to Her Son's Fit of Anger Can Teach Us All a Lesson in Parenting
Disney
This $24 Frozen Sing-Along Boombox Is One of the Bestselling Toys on Amazon (It's a Great Gift!)
Gift Guide
50 Gifts Teenage Girls Will Adore — All Under $50

Man Finds His Wife the Right Nail Polish

This Man Will Stop at Nothing to Get His Wife the Right Nail Polish Shade

When Brittney Johnson walked into her local drug store to pick up a few items, she saw an unusual sight in the cosmetics department: a man scouring the rows of nail polish with his phone glued to his ear, trying to find the exact shade of nail varnish his wife wanted.

After one click of the camera, Brittney posted the photo to Facebook — and to say it's gone totally viral would be an understatement. So far, the photo of this incredible man doing his wife a solid has racked up over 370,000 reactions and 267,000 shares at press time, and for good reason. After jokingly apologizing to the man for posting a photo of him from an unflattering angle, Brittney explained in her post why a simple act of kindness can actually make all the difference in a marriage.

"This man was on the phone with his wife, looking so hard for the EXACT olive-colored nail polish that she wanted. "I got this, I got this, I'll be home in a bit. Then he took a picture and sent it to her and she called to help him. He says 'OK, so I sent you the pic. Is that the right one? You wanna know the colors close to it? You just want all three colors?'"

ADVERTISEMENT
Related
My Husband Dressed Me For a Week, and It Changed the Way I Dress Myself

And while Brittney is completely aware that swinging by the pharmacy for your wife is a small favor in the grand scheme of things, she acknowledges that it's the little bit of extra effort here and there that keep a marriage afloat.

"THIS IS ALL IT TAKES. Effort. Showing someone that whatever is special to them means something to you because they want it, or need it, or just really like it," she wrote. "Putting yourself a little out of your comfort zone. Letting yourself feel foolish sometimes for the sake of making your girl (or man) happy."

She also had some on-point thoughts when it came to keeping the fire alive in marriage, and spoiler alert: it has absolutely nothing to do with money. "It's still so cool to me . . . the idea of romance . . . not being flowers and cards and candy . . . but being time, and proof that you've actually listened, and [supported] the things that set that person's soul on fire. Marrying your best friend, being all for ONE person, that's still pretty cool. Don't settle for less than that, y'all. Somebody, somewhere, will love you enough to go shopping alone for your favorite nail polish."

Join the conversation
Touching StoriesRelationshipsMarriage
Relationships
4 Major Benefits of Sleeping in a Different Bed Than Your Significant Other
by Jen Glantz
Things You Shouldn't Say to Your Partner
Parenting
10 Things You Should Never Say to Your Partner
by Laurel Elis
Why Ina Garten Chose to Not Have Kids
Ina Garten
Ina Garten's Reason For Not Wanting Children Will Have Many Women Nodding in Agreement
by Nicole Yi
Advice For the Holidays For Married Couples
Relationships
This Holiday Survival Guide For Married Couples Will Keep You Sane and Super Romantic
by Jen Aloisi Ham
Christmas Time Date Ideas
Relationships
15 Cute Date Ideas Perfect For Christmas Time
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds