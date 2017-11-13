NFL Player Breaks Down on the Field Just Hours After Losing His Newborn Baby

On Sunday, Nov. 12, San Francisco 49ers player Marquise Goodwin scored an 83-yard touchdown, leading his team to their first win of the season. But when he reached the end zone, the player didn't break into a typical dancing touchdown celebration — he fell to his knees, buried his head in his hands, and thanked God. It wasn't until after the game that fans learned what was driving Goodwin's reaction, when he explained on Instagram that he and his wife lost their baby just hours before the game.

"I just wanna thank those who've genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy," he captioned the photo above. "Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4 a.m. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family."

However, Goodwin didn't let this heartbreaking tragedy hold him back from playing on Sunday; rather, he allowed it to do the opposite and fuel him to score an amazing touchdown for his son.



The Heartbreaking Photos That Capture a Tragic Birth Story Related

His wife, Morgan, also took to Instagram to reflect on this emotional loss. "This whole week has taken an emotional toll on my husband and I, Struggling to keep our healthy baby safe in my womb. However, God had other plans for us. Today, I had to deliver my precious baby boy early this morning due to preterm labor. Despite our loss, my hubby kept grinding, scored his son a touchdown & got our first 'W' of the season. He had a wonderful game today."

She added, "This was truly and an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience. But that's okay because we won't stop fighting and we won't give up on what God has in store for us. It's just important for us to remember that things happen for a reason, even though we may question ourselves 'why us.' Our faith is strong."

Our thoughts are with the Goodwin family during this difficult time.