You Can Now Get Matching Pajamas With Your Dog, and OMG, Take All Our Money
You Can Now Get Matching Pajamas With Your Dog, and OMG, Take All Our Money

Getting pajamas for Christmas is a tradition in many families (some even take their holiday card photos in them), but has your heart ever broken over leaving your dog out of the matching festivities? Worry no more, because Fabdog has come up with the perfect solution: matching human and dog pajamas.

Not only will your kids be so excited to having matching outfits with their best friend, but there's really nothing parents can't be psyched about, too. They are adorable, look super comfy, and won't break the bank. Matching sets are $50, while dog PJs, which can be easily matched to adult PJs you already own, are $25. So, if you haven't taken your holiday card photo yet, set your family apart by including your dog in an adorable new way. After all, they deserve all the love (and flannel) in the world.

Green Plaid PJs Holiday Set
$50
from shop.fabdog.com
Buy Now
Red Plaid PJ Holiday Set
$50
from shop.fabdog.com
Buy Now
Gray Thermal PJ Holiday Set
$50
from shop.fabdog.com
Buy Now
Red Thermal PJ Holiday Set
$50
from shop.fabdog.com
Buy Now
Buffalo Check PJs
$25
from shop.fabdog.com
Buy Now
Red Poplin PJs
$25
from shop.fabdog.com
Buy Now
Blue Poplin PJs
$25
from shop.fabdog.com
Buy Now
Pink Poplin PJs
$25
from shop.fabdog.com
Buy Now
Leopard PJs
$25
from shop.fabdog.com
Buy Now
Charcoal Thermal PJs
$25
from shop.fabdog.com
Buy Now
