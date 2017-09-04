We Found the Best Workout Gear For Fitness-Minded Mamas-to-Be

Whether you've been able to stick with your usual (or somewhat usual) fitness routine throughout your entire pregnancy or you're finally through the worst of it and you're ready to resume your athletic aspirations, you've probably found that your usual gear just isn't cutting it any longer. Maybe the waistband is just too tight, or perhaps your sports bra isn't supporting what it used to be able to. Either way, it's probably time to shop for maternity workout gear that you like (provided your healthcare professional has cleared you to work out). Up ahead, see our top picks and get ready to sweat.