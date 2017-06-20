 Skip Nav
Mom's Parody of Meghan Trainor's "No" Is an Ode to All of the Things Our Kids Try to Pull on Us
Family Life
15 Signs You're Doing Motherhood Right
Parenting
A Pregnant Mom Got Help Soothing Her Crying Baby on a Flight From This Unexpected Stranger
Food and Activities
This Is the Ultimate Nostalgic Summer Bucket List to Complete With Your Kids

Meghan Trainor "No" Music Video Mom Parody

Mom's Parody of Meghan Trainor's "No" Is an Ode to All of the Things Our Kids Try to Pull on Us

We would all love to give our kids everything they want in this life, but that doesn't mean we can. In a hilarious parody of Meghan Trainor's "No," Tara, a mom to two little ones, allowed her son Porter to act out some of the things he tries to do that typically get a big "no" from Mama while she sang along to her adapted lyrics (the most frequent one being, "My answer is no").

Watch the video to see Tara rein in Porter as he attempts to cut his sister's hair, climb the stair banister, drink soda from the bottle, and so many other things that warrant a big, fat "no."
Parenting VideosStaying SaneParenting HumorHumor
