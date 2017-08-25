 Skip Nav
The Most Magical Mermaid Birthday Party Decorations and Favors For Kids

If your child has been obsessed with everything under the sea, especially mermaids, all you need to create the most magical birthday party for them is a few sparkly decorations and favors. Make their party shimmer like their inner-mermaid with these glitzy party decor and favor items.

Mermaid Tassel Banner
$20
Buy Now
Edible Cake Toppers
$33
Buy Now
Mermaid Door Wreath
$150
Buy Now
"Mermaids Only" Sign
$30
Buy Now
Under the Sea Banner
$15
Buy Now
Mermaid Birthday Number
$23
Buy Now
Mermaid Hairband Favors
$3
Buy Now
Mermaid Party Straws
$4
Buy Now
Mermaid Quote Print
$5
Buy Now
Mermaid Cake Topper Banner
$12
Buy Now
Mermaid Magic Favor
$3
Buy Now
Mermaid Peg Doll Favor
$12
Buy Now
Mermaid Photo Backdrop
$131
Buy Now
Mermaid High Chair Banner
$45
Buy Now
Pin the Tail on the Mermaid Game
$7
Buy Now
"Swim on in!" Door Sign
$15
Buy Now
Seahorse Cutlery
$22
Buy Now
Shimmering Tail Cupcake Toppers
$12
Buy Now
Wave Cupcake Wrappers
$7
Buy Now
Mermaid Mason Jar Centerpiece
$15
Buy Now
Jellyfish Paper Lanterns
$36
Buy Now
Mermaid Balloons
$33
Buy Now
Mermaid Paper Plates
$7
Buy Now
Mermaid Tail Party Hats
$5
Buy Now
Under the Sea Confetti
$5
Buy Now
Party Cups
$13
Buy Now
Mermaid Tote Bag
$10
Buy Now
Mermaid Hanging Scales Banner
$7
Buy Now
Mermaid Soap and Figure Favors
$5
Buy Now
Mermaid Pinwheel Cupcake Toppers
$15
Buy Now
Gold Mermaid Cupcake Toppers
$7
Buy Now
Mermaid Cake Topper
$11
Buy Now
Mermaid Banner
$14
Buy Now
Mermaid Die Cut Decor
$4
Buy Now
Mermaid Candy Favors
$10
Buy Now
Mermaid Tassel Banner
from
$20
