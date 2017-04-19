You'll Get Serious Goosebumps From This Military Dad's Homecoming Surprise

After ten months away from home, welcome Home Staff Sergeant Hawke. pic.twitter.com/TzOcrJjysg — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) April 15, 2017

After a 10-month stay in Afghanistan, Staff Sgt. Matthew Hawke swapped his military uniform for a football jersey to nail the most epic homecoming surprise for his family.

The Hawke family was under the impression that their father was scheduled to be in Afghanistan for another month, so when they took the field together to perform the pregame coin toss at a University of Nebraska football game, they were in for quite the shocking treat. The 39-year-old father of six had secretly arrived in the States and stayed in a hotel the night before, according to Today. So sneaky!

On game day, he suited up alongside the Cornhuskers, his favorite college football team, and walked to midfield with the team captains. The moment when he takes off his helmet to greet his wife and children can only be described as beautiful. Seriously, you won't be able to resist shedding a tear; it's just so pure.

What a great moment!



Glad we could help welcome home Staff Sergeant Matthew Hawke.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PPRMEYdFOl — Shawn Eichorst (@BigRedAD) April 15, 2017

Watch the video above to see the candid reactions of this sweet midfield reunion, and prepare to get some serious goosebumps.