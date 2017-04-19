 Skip Nav
Subscribe to the
Must Have Box
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You'll Get Serious Goosebumps From This Military Dad's Homecoming Surprise
Humor
People Are Losing Their Sh*t Over This 3-Year-Old and Her "Stick"
Humor
This Hilarious Instagram Account Is a Realistic — and Average — Look at Parenting
Nostalgia
Rewind! Remembering Our Favorite Kids Movies of All Time

Military Dad Surprises Family at Football Game

You'll Get Serious Goosebumps From This Military Dad's Homecoming Surprise

After a 10-month stay in Afghanistan, Staff Sgt. Matthew Hawke swapped his military uniform for a football jersey to nail the most epic homecoming surprise for his family.

The Hawke family was under the impression that their father was scheduled to be in Afghanistan for another month, so when they took the field together to perform the pregame coin toss at a University of Nebraska football game, they were in for quite the shocking treat. The 39-year-old father of six had secretly arrived in the States and stayed in a hotel the night before, according to Today. So sneaky!

Related
As This Girl Spoke About Her Deployed Dad at School, He Showed Up Right Behind Her

On game day, he suited up alongside the Cornhuskers, his favorite college football team, and walked to midfield with the team captains. The moment when he takes off his helmet to greet his wife and children can only be described as beautiful. Seriously, you won't be able to resist shedding a tear; it's just so pure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video above to see the candid reactions of this sweet midfield reunion, and prepare to get some serious goosebumps.

Join the conversation
Touching StoriesParenting VideosMilitary FamiliesFatherhoodViral VideosMilitary
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
We Bet You Probably Forgot That Selena Was in This Johnny Depp Movie
by Macy Daniela Martin
Dad's Post About Finding a Feeding Tube For His Daughter
Little Kids
by Lauren Levy
Kate Upton "Baby One More Time" Lip Sync Battle Video
Viral Videos
by Brittney Stephens
Digital Life
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
How Do I Make My Facebook Status Colorful?
Tech Tips
Your Facebook Status Is About to Become More Colorful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Dad's Facebook Post About Taking His Baby on Vacation
Humor
This Hysterical Dad Completely Nailed What It's Like to Take a Baby on Vacation
by Alessia Santoro
Gay Dad's Experience With Paternal Postnatal Depression
Parenting News
Before Judging, You Must Read 1 Gay Dad's Experience With Postnatal Depression
by Lauren Levy
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Dad Wets His Pants After Girl's School Accident
Humor
by Lauren Levy
Dad Pushes Son in Wheelchair in Skatepark
Little Kids
by Victoria Messina
Chris Illuminati Message With a Bottle Parenting Notes
Humor
by Alessia Santoro
Ricky Martin's "Old Time Rock & Roll" on Lip Sync Battle
Ricky Martin
by Celia Fernandez

POPSUGAR, the #1 independent media and technology company for women. Where more than 75 million women go for original, inspirational content that feeds their passions and interests.

From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights ShopStyle ShopStyle Collective
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds