This "All About That Bass" Cover Will Make Every Mom Crack Up



This video was originally featured on MyLifeSuckers by Deva Dalporto, who is part of POPSUGAR Select Moms. You can subscribe to her YouTube channel here.



Just about everyone who's turned on the car radio has heard "All About That Bass." If the song didn't catch your attention before, this mom's parody of the hit will definitely become your new mantra. Deva Dalporto, the mom known for masterfully covering "The Fox" and "Let It Go," has now produced "I Just Need Some Space."

Because every mom needs a little breathing room . . . and a good laugh.