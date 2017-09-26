1 Mom Explains Why She Doesn't Give a Hoot About Her Extra Skin After Having Twins

A post shared by Jasmin-Mercedes Turkish 🇹🇷🇺🇸 (@thejasminmercedes) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Being healthy is a big part of being a great mom, but sometimes the pressure to get back to your pre-baby body is, well, overwhelming. Jasmin Mercedes, a new mom who's no stranger to the gym, got real about her postpartum body in an Instagram post.

Mercedes explains that before having her twins, she'd pretty much do anything to get the perfect shot of her body. "I see more in this picture than anyone. Before I would take a picture like this it would be in a perfect outfit, with the perfect lighting with my perfect abs . . . sans twins, of course."

But now that she has two little ones crawling about, her outlook on having the "perfect body" on social media has changed: