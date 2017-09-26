 Skip Nav
How to Build a Home That Boosts Self-Esteem
I Was an Accident — but That Doesn't Mean I Wasn't Wanted
According to POPSUGAR Readers, These Are the 5 Most Shopped Maternity Pieces

Mom Doesn't Care About Instagram Photos After Having Twins

1 Mom Explains Why She Doesn't Give a Hoot About Her Extra Skin After Having Twins

Being healthy is a big part of being a great mom, but sometimes the pressure to get back to your pre-baby body is, well, overwhelming. Jasmin Mercedes, a new mom who's no stranger to the gym, got real about her postpartum body in an Instagram post.

Mercedes explains that before having her twins, she'd pretty much do anything to get the perfect shot of her body. "I see more in this picture than anyone. Before I would take a picture like this it would be in a perfect outfit, with the perfect lighting with my perfect abs . . . sans twins, of course."

But now that she has two little ones crawling about, her outlook on having the "perfect body" on social media has changed:

Now in this moment my abs are replaced with skin...skin perfect for my babies to grasp onto to pull themselves up on, skin they love to kiss, skin they sometimes mistaken for a boob, skin that held them dearly for 37 weeks [and] three days and now hold them up to stand. They literally crawl all over me like it's the best thing they get to do all day . . . I love this, I love motherhood and I love my perfectly imperfect body that gave me these amazing beings. I'm so grateful.

Body PositivityMotherhoodTwinsParenting
