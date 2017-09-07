Mom "Constantly Running on Fumes" Shares Simple Way She Indulged in Self-Care

For Whitney Fleming, getting in the car to take a routine trip to her daughter's orchestra practice resulted in one of the most important lessons the mom could have discovered for herself, a message most people could greatly benefit from at most any time in their busy, overwhelming lives.

As Whitney started up the car, she immediately remembered that she didn't hit a gas station the night before, causing her to chastise herself over the warning light coming on with very little time to spare and plenty of places to be. Rather than stress herself out further, she explained not only how her empty gas tank is actually a pretty accurate analogy for life and all its pressures, but also what she did to stay sane rather than succumb to the chaos.

"The warning light came on as I backed out of my driveway. 'You are almost out of gas!' it screamed at me. No joke," Whitney wrote in a post to her blog's Facebook page, Playdates on Fridays. "If I had a gauge like this on all aspects of my life right now, the warning light would be on. Relationships: running on empty. Job performance: close to empty. Parenting: hanging-on-by-a-thread empty. Taking care of myself: dead empty. I constantly run on fumes, hoping if I can just make it to the next place, do the next thing, I can possibly fill up my tank. But life doesn't work like that. Life doesn't naturally fill up your tank."

The mom continued her analogy, sharing that like finding a gas station to fill up a car's tank, people need to find what it is that metaphorically fills them up and makes them feel more complete. "So although my to-do list is full of cumbersome and mundane tasks that have to get done — calling the plumber about our clogged sink, following up on an insurance claim, finishing a report — I chose to start my day, this day, with what will fill my soul," she wrote.

The mom took the rest of her morning to make a delicious breakfast, order school supplies to donate to Hurricane Harvey victims, make weekend dinner reservations so her family would be able to spend some quality time together, and write.

"Life gets so hectic sometimes that we get used to running on empty," Whitney ended her thoughtful and relatable post. "We get so accustomed to it that sometimes we don't even see the warning light. I know I didn't. And I almost ran out of gas. Take care of yourself today."