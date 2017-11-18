This Mom's Nude Post Will Put the Kibosh on Anyone Who Calls Breastfeeding Sexual

Chantel Quick has a serious PSA for anyone who feels that women should be forced to cover up or feel embarrassed for doing what the female body was made to do: breastfeed. Chantel, who's a doula, gynecological teaching associate, and blogger at Earth Based Mom, explained in an Instagram post how breastfeeding her little one has truly been a liberating experience.

"This feels scary to share but also liberating and necessary. . . because it's real and feeling like you have to hide parts of yourself out of shame isn't fun. Sure, some people might want to compare nursing a child to sex and say some things are best to stay behind closed doors but they aren't the same thing (thank god!)," she wrote.



She then asked her followers how many recall seeing babies being breastfed when they were younger. Sadly, the number was few and far between, and even Chantel admitted she wasn't truly made privy to how children are fed early in life until she was much older:

Raise your hand 🤚🏻🤚🏼🤚🏽🤚🏾🤚🏿 if you grew up seeing babies being fed in the way that is biologically normal and expected? I didn't. Ever. Not at all. I have vague memories of my mother nursing my youngest sister as a newborn once or twice but that's it. I only ever saw babies being fed with bottles. This is a problem and a public health concern. How are women expected to grow up and give their babes this optimal nutrition if all they ever saw growing up was babies being bottle fed? So this photo is necessary because it normalizes what is . . . well, normal.

The blogger also took a stance on the fact that women in the US traditionally stop breastfeeding at a much younger age compared to the rest of the world. Her solution? Let each mother and child decide when it's time to stop. She wrote:

Something such as a breastfeeding relationship isn't something that can (or should) be severed over night. It's a slow, steady process that both mother and child should be involved in, like any other relationship. This isn't meant to shame those who formula feed. It's meant to raise awareness on the importance of breastfeeding. Promoting health isn't shaming something else. It's promoting health. The WHO predicts over 800,000 lives could be saved from breastfeeding. So that's why it's necessary.

Amen to that, sister.