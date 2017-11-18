 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Mom's Nude Post Will Put the Kibosh on Anyone Who Calls Breastfeeding Sexual
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah's 2017 Favorite Things List Has Arrived! See All of the Spectacular Gift Ideas Now
Parenting
A Pregnant Mom Got Help Soothing Her Crying Baby on a Flight From This Unexpected Stranger
Decor Shopping
I Just Discovered the Most Perfect Dining Room Chairs — and They're Less Than $28 on Amazon
native content
3 Amazing Dips That Are Perfect For Winter Entertaining

Mom Explains Why Breastfeeding Is Natural

This Mom's Nude Post Will Put the Kibosh on Anyone Who Calls Breastfeeding Sexual

Chantel Quick has a serious PSA for anyone who feels that women should be forced to cover up or feel embarrassed for doing what the female body was made to do: breastfeed. Chantel, who's a doula, gynecological teaching associate, and blogger at Earth Based Mom, explained in an Instagram post how breastfeeding her little one has truly been a liberating experience.

"This feels scary to share but also liberating and necessary. . . because it's real and feeling like you have to hide parts of yourself out of shame isn't fun. Sure, some people might want to compare nursing a child to sex and say some things are best to stay behind closed doors but they aren't the same thing (thank god!)," she wrote.

Related
10 Nursing Hacks For Mamas Who Breastfeed

She then asked her followers how many recall seeing babies being breastfed when they were younger. Sadly, the number was few and far between, and even Chantel admitted she wasn't truly made privy to how children are fed early in life until she was much older:

Raise your hand 🤚🏻🤚🏼🤚🏽🤚🏾🤚🏿 if you grew up seeing babies being fed in the way that is biologically normal and expected? I didn't. Ever. Not at all. I have vague memories of my mother nursing my youngest sister as a newborn once or twice but that's it. I only ever saw babies being fed with bottles. This is a problem and a public health concern. How are women expected to grow up and give their babes this optimal nutrition if all they ever saw growing up was babies being bottle fed? So this photo is necessary because it normalizes what is . . . well, normal.

The blogger also took a stance on the fact that women in the US traditionally stop breastfeeding at a much younger age compared to the rest of the world. Her solution? Let each mother and child decide when it's time to stop. She wrote:

Something such as a breastfeeding relationship isn't something that can (or should) be severed over night. It's a slow, steady process that both mother and child should be involved in, like any other relationship. This isn't meant to shame those who formula feed. It's meant to raise awareness on the importance of breastfeeding. Promoting health isn't shaming something else. It's promoting health. The WHO predicts over 800,000 lives could be saved from breastfeeding. So that's why it's necessary.

Amen to that, sister.

Image Source: Instagram user earthbasedmomblog
Join the conversation
Staying SaneBreastfeedingMotherhoodParenting
Babies
This Is What Marriage Really Looks Like For 2 Parents Who Get No Sleep
by Perri Konecky
Dad Helps Pregnant Woman on Plane Soothe Crying Baby
Parenting
A Pregnant Mom Got Help Soothing Her Crying Baby on a Flight From This Unexpected Stranger
by Kate Schweitzer
Walmart's Hot Toy List For 2017
Parenting
Brace Yourself: Walmart Just Released Its Hottest Toy List For the 2017 Holiday Season
by Murphy Moroney
What Not to Say to Someone After a Miscarriage
Parenting
Women Reveal the Things People Said to Them After Miscarrying, and It's Heartbreaking
by Perri Konecky
Little Boy Asks For Snacks For Christmas
Parenting
The 1 Thing This Little Boy Wants For Christmas Will Actually Shatter Your Heart
by Murphy Moroney
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds