1 Mom Candidly Explains Why She Wishes She Never Breastfed

The Actual Reason Children Are 800% Worse When Their Mothers Are in the Room
You've likely heard more than a few moms go on about what a magical bonding experience breastfeeding your baby is, but Maddi Wright doesn't feel the same spark. The mommy blogger shared her reasoning in an Instagram post:

I wish I never breastfed my baby. A strong statement and many would disagree but here's why . . . three weeks [after I stopped] breastfeeding my 4-month-old I am a completely different person. I'm a better mum and better wife. I have more energy. I actually have gaps where bub is NOT on my body so I get to miss him a little. I have more time for my other son. I am more affectionate towards my husband. I don't dread going out in public. I enjoy my clothes again as I'm not leaking everywhere or having to wear uncomfortable maternity bras.

Wright also explains how finding more time for self-care postbreastfeeding has made her a better parent. "I'm able to leave the house by myself without getting anxiety. I'm able to go to the gym again."

Although she's expecting to catch some heat for her opinion, Wright thinks it's important for new mothers to be happy, too. "I know I will cop a lot of negative comments about this post but I think its important for mums to know that they have choices. There are so many different ways to be a mum. But what many mums forget is that MUM HAS TO BE HAPPY TOO."

