 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
It Took Me 12 Months to Get Over Having a C-Section
Kid Shopping
The Verdict's In — These Are the 10 Most Popular Disney Princess Toys on Amazon
Kid Shopping
Pass the Popcorn! The 50 Greatest Kids' Movies of All Time

Mom Explains Why You Always Remember to Be Kind to Others

This Mom's Powerful Side-by-Side Photo Shows How "Invisible" Depression Really Is

In the parenting world, there are always opportunities to cast judgment on others . . . She sent her kid to school in that? Ugh, they canceled on me again? My kid would be grounded if he ever talked to me like that.

Whitney Fleming took to her Facebook page Playdates on Fridays, to give her fellow parents an important reminder: be kind to others because you never really know what they're going through.

A mother of three girls, she explained how a text from one of her friends inspired her to share her story:

"'I wish I would have known she was depressed. I mean, she didn't look like it.' These are the words a friend texted me last night after hearing that a mutual acquaintance was hospitalized for severe depression."

Those words seemed all too familiar to Fleming, who has struggled with depression in the past.

Here are two pictures of me from the last two years. One of them is when I was in the middle of what a doctor called a "depressive episode" after a freak illness altered me chemically and emotionally, and the other when I was considered "cured."

Can you tell the difference? There's a reason we say be kind to everyone you meet because you don't know what battles they're fighting. There's a reason we say appearances are deceiving. There's a reason we call them "invisible illnesses."

Fleming also explained how depression and mental illness often come with a heavy dose of shame for people, so those who are battling it aren't usually chomping at the bit to discuss it. "Many people who face depression are also filled with shame," she said. "They do not share their feelings with anyone. They do not want to appear ungrateful for the life they lead or judged for their apathy. They do not know how to justify a sadness they themselves cannot explain."

So how exactly do you help parents out who are struggling with depression? Simply by being nice.

"Be kind to the mom who seems off or keeps canceling," wrote Fleming. "Don't judge the woman who may dress differently or isn't as friendly as you think she should be. Offer help to the parent who seems overwhelmed. Check in with friends, even when you feel like you can't fit one more thing into your busy day."

So if you have the chance to flash another parent a smile at school drop-off, take it. You never know who needs it.

Image Source: Facebook User Playdates on Fridays
Join the conversation
MotherhoodParentingMental Health
Join The Conversation
Parenting
19 Adorable Halloween Games That Kids Will Love at Any Age
by Katharine Stahl
Chrissy Teigen Asks Mom to Share Mean Stories About Toddlers
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
Mom's Letter to Baby During Pregnancy
Parenting
A Letter to My Unborn Baby: Here's What I Promise You
by Laura Marie Meyers
Questions For Parents With More Than 1 Child
Family Life
A List of Actual Questions I Have For Parents With More Than 1 Kid
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Cool Braids For Girls
Braids
20 Braids to Inspire a School Morning 'Do
by Leah Rocketto
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds