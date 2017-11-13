 Skip Nav
Holiday For Kids
14 Holiday Traditions You Should Start With Your Family This Year
Star Wars
The 12 Coolest Star Wars Toys For Your Little Jedi — Right in Time For the Holidays
Pregnancy
This Mom Had a Maternity Shoot at Target For Her Rainbow Baby — It'll Feed Your Soul

Mom's Funny Cursing Pregnancy Announcement

This Pregnancy Announcement Goes Out to All the F*cking Moms Who Curse

Think back to the moment you first looked at that positive pregnancy test. What's the first thing that popped in your mind? If you're anything like Courtney Woods, it was an expletive.

"'Oh, sh*t' was literally the first thing I thought of when I saw those positives tests," the mom of two girls told POPSUGAR. "I mean, don't most people secretly think that?!"

Related
This Balloon Pregnancy Announcement Is the Easiest Way to Show a Growing Family

Plus, when she found out she was pregnant for a third time, the news was unexpected — in no small part because she has polycystic ovary syndrome, which is known to cause fertility issues.

"Between the thought of being outnumbered and being totally shocked I was pregnant again, that is all I could say," said Courtney, who used gold mylar balloons — along with daughters Madeleine and Eloise — to create a hilariously sweet Instagram post. "At that moment I knew that was the perfect way to announce our newest addition."

Image Source: Instagram user roseandmarigold
Join the conversation
Pregnancy Announcements
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Pantsuit Nation Libby Chamberlain Interview 2017
Women
The Founder of Pantsuit Nation Talks Making "Mistakes" and Meeting Hillary Clinton
by Lisa Peterson
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
In Yom Kippur Post, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness For Letting Facebook Divide the Country
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?
Digital Life
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds