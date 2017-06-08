Mom's Reaction to Delivering a 13-Pound "Toddler" Is Priceless

Although Chrissy and Larry Corbitt were already parents to four kids, their previous experiences didn't prepare them for the major surprise that accompanied baby Carleigh's delivery: she weighed in at 13 pounds and five ounces.

"When the doctor was pulling her out of me I just start hearing them all laughing and excited in the operating room. They were throwing out numbers and when they showed her to me and said 13.5, I couldn't believe it," the Florida mom told ABC News. "It looked [like] they pulled a toddler out of my belly. She's so big."

Even though Carleigh was born already weighing almost double the weight of an average newborn baby, her parents shared that she was actually delivered a week early. "It was so funny because she had a C-section so all the blankets were over her so you couldn't see what was going on," Larry said. "The doctor said, 'Oh my gosh, she's going to be 15-pounds.' I remember the doctor saying, 'I don't think this baby is going to end. Are there two of them?'"

Carleigh's size has presented a bit of a problem for her parents: everything they bought in preparation, from diapers to clothing, is too small. "She's like a 6 month old baby . . . everything we got to prepare is just out the door," Larry said. "The clothes she had on yesterday was a 9-month outfit. She's huge."

Carleigh's newborn photos have since gone viral, and from her sweet cheeks to her endless rolls, it's hard not to fall in love with every ounce of her! "She's just filled with rolls. She's just a big squishy baby. She's so adorable," Chrissy said.