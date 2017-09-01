The Reasons 1 Woman Is Still "Grateful" After a Miscarriage Will Give You Hope

A post shared by Shelly Mettling 💋 (@shellymettling) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Shelly Mettling summed up how she felt about having a miscarriage in one word: "UGH." The 28-year-old found out she was pregnant with her first child two weeks ago, but unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse, and she and her husband lost the baby.

Mettling posted a photo to her Instagram describing just how crummy it felt to have this experience as a woman. "Today is a bit different . . . as we lay here losing something we prayed so damn hard for I can't help but be angry, emotional, sad, confused, and frustrated," she wrote.

Surprisingly, though, Mettling said she still had plenty to be grateful for. "I'm grateful that I got to feel (even for a short time) the power of motherhood! I'm grateful that I got to experience the bond that a woman feels the instant she finds out she is growing a little human in her belly!" she said. "I'm grateful I got to feel the love I was capable of feeling/giving to someone that I had never even met! I'm grateful for the fact that God gave me this experience to test my strength! I'm grateful for the family and friends that have been checking in on me and lifting me up when I've been so knocked down it's hard to visualize standing again!"

Mettling also hopes her experience helps other women who are going through the same thing. "I'm grateful I have a platform to share my story to help others who have made room in their own hearts for someone special they too never got to meet," she said. "I'm grateful for the mindset I've been working on daily the past two years and the fact that through all this pain I'm able to still see that there is purpose in all this madness."

She ends her post by saying even though she's still "sad, heartbroken, [and] torn to pieces," at the end of the day she's still grateful.