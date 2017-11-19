This Mom's Account of What It's Like to Hold Your Preemies For the First Time Will Make You Sob

That first moment. You never forget it. It's engraved in your heart forever. But holding your baby for the first time takes on a new meaning when you're a preemie parent.

The constant beeps and alarms hum through the dimly lit room. Wires, tubes, and monitors are being juggled between half a dozen nurses. In the middle of it all is a tiny, fragile baby, born too soon.

A baby who shouldn't be alive.

I never got that dream moment shortly after birth — the picture you see so often with a baby being placed in the mother's arms.

Nope. Not me.

My children were born too early, more than 17 weeks premature. In the chaos of a terrifying delivery, my babies were whisked off to the NICU before I even realized they were alive.

I didn't get to hold my daughter, our lone survivor, until she was one week old. And it was close to two weeks until I held my son. It felt like an eternity, but the wait was well worth it. In this video, I held two of my children for the first time together, nearly six weeks after they were born.

As the team of nurses carefully moved wires, I sat in a special chair, tears welling up in my eyes. Excitement, fear and anxiety consumed me. I watched as the nurses slowly unhooked the chords and brought my one pound babies toward me. One at a time, they gently placed them on my chest and worked quickly to reattach every wire and tube.

As they covered my children up with a blanket, they leaned me back in the chair, reminding me not to move. Any sudden movement could cause a significant emergency.

Reality sank in as I was overcome with emotion. I was finally holding my children, their skin touching mine for the first time outside of the womb. The wires and tubes disappeared as I closed my eyes, the sounds of the machines and alarms pushed out of my mind.

I finally felt like a mother.

You never forget the first time that you held your child. It may not have been exactly how you planned, but for preemie parents, it's a magical feeling...picture perfect in every way.

To read more: http://www.perfectlypeyton.com/2017/11/holding-your-child-for-the-first-time-takes-on-a-new-meaning-when-youre-a-preemie-mom/

