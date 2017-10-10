 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
The Best GOT Costume For Families? You as Daenerys and Your Kids as Dragons, of Course
Nostalgia
These Are the 15 Movies From the '90s That You Need to Watch With Your Kids
Wine
17 Reasons Moms Who Drink Wine Are the Best
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This

When Maya Vorderstrasse found out she was pregnant, it was a legit surprise — she had just given birth to a baby girl two months prior.

"When I found out, I took quite a few pregnancy tests because I was just in shock," she told POPSUGAR. "I needed some time to process it. Soon, I realized that this baby had a purpose in life and needed to be born. I felt so honored and excited to nurture her and bring her into the world!"

Maya soon found a renewed purpose herself — and it involved sharing the comical realities of both pregnancy and parenthood on her Instagram feed.

"I wanted my kids to have as much information and memories from my pregnancies and their childhood," she said, never thinking it'd garner her 21,000 followers and counting. "Something that was supposed to be a simple keepsake for my family is helping others . . . mothers are relating to my day-to-day issues and being OK with not having it together!"

So far, her hilariously relatable photos — with the help of a handy, on-trend letter board — describe the unparalleled joys of ice cream, the frustration of loose-lipped husbands, and the all-out bewilderment as to how the hell a baby the size of a watermelon can fit through something the size of a bagel hole.

Although having two daughters — 1-year-old Zoey and newborn Hazel — so close in age is a challenge, Maya still manages to be the embodiment of #momgoals:

"I wouldn't have it any other way," she told us. "It's extremely challenging to have two babies who need my attention and care full-time. They are on two different schedules and need different things, but I am adapting well. I even managed to get them to nap at the same time. Score!"

Read on for some of Maya's most-liked snapshots.

"We've been keeping a secret! Our little family is not so little anymore... Baby #2 is in the making! Zoey will be a big sister in August, and we couldn't be any happier!"
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
"Mama tried."
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
"How can that fit through that?! Asking for a friend..."
"Went into labor late at night on her due date, and after ONE push she greeted us with the sweetest cry and the most loving eyes. Welcome to the world, Hazel Marcela."
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Parenting HumorPregnancyPhotography
Family Life
Mom Reminds Parents to Talk to Their Partners About Things Other Than Kids
by Alessia Santoro
Baby Cake-Smash Photo Ideas
Little Kids
There's Just Something About These Photos of Babies Smashing Cakes That Will Fill Your Insides With Joy
by Lauren Levy
Dads Meeting Their Babies For the First Time
Photography
The Powerful Moment When Men Turn Into Fathers Will Take Your Breath Away
by Lauren Levy
How to Prevent Pregnancy Stretch Marks
Pregnancy
by Annie Gabillet
Maternity Costumes
Pregnancy
20 Creative Costumes For Expectant Mamas
by Rebecca Gruber
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds