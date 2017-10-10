Mom Found Out She Was Pregnant 2 Months After Giving Birth – And Then She Did This

When Maya Vorderstrasse found out she was pregnant, it was a legit surprise — she had just given birth to a baby girl two months prior.

"When I found out, I took quite a few pregnancy tests because I was just in shock," she told POPSUGAR. "I needed some time to process it. Soon, I realized that this baby had a purpose in life and needed to be born. I felt so honored and excited to nurture her and bring her into the world!"

Maya soon found a renewed purpose herself — and it involved sharing the comical realities of both pregnancy and parenthood on her Instagram feed.

"I wanted my kids to have as much information and memories from my pregnancies and their childhood," she said, never thinking it'd garner her 21,000 followers and counting. "Something that was supposed to be a simple keepsake for my family is helping others . . . mothers are relating to my day-to-day issues and being OK with not having it together!"

So far, her hilariously relatable photos — with the help of a handy, on-trend letter board — describe the unparalleled joys of ice cream, the frustration of loose-lipped husbands, and the all-out bewilderment as to how the hell a baby the size of a watermelon can fit through something the size of a bagel hole.

Although having two daughters — 1-year-old Zoey and newborn Hazel — so close in age is a challenge, Maya still manages to be the embodiment of #momgoals:

"I wouldn't have it any other way," she told us. "It's extremely challenging to have two babies who need my attention and care full-time. They are on two different schedules and need different things, but I am adapting well. I even managed to get them to nap at the same time. Score!"

Read on for some of Maya's most-liked snapshots.